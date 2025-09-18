Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bedside tables: Top 8 curated picks for your bedrooms to add utility and style

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 09:00 am IST

These eight bedside tables combine style and functionality, offering clever storage, quality materials, and designs that complement your home decor.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

DeckUp Bei Engineered Wood Bed Side Table and End Table with Storage and Drawer (Walnut, Matte Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DRIFTINGWOOD Solid Sheesham Bedside Tables | Wooden Bed Side Tables with Drawers | Nightstand SideTable for Bedroom | Nigh Stand EndTable with 3 Drawers Storage for Home | Rosewood, Honey Finish View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MURALICRAFT Solid Sheesham Wood Bedside Table for Bedroom View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yookeer Modern Bedside Table with 3 Shelves,Bed Side Table Wooden Organizer Stand/Home Decor Table/Coffee Table/End Table/Side Table for Bedroom/End Table for Living Room 40.6x25.4x50.8 cm,Dark Brown View Details checkDetails

₹934

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FireBees Modern Wooden Table,Wooden Bedside Table for Bed Room | Side Table for Living Room| end Table,nightstand,Multipurpose Table 20x18x8 inch (Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹789

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ABOUT SPACE Wooden Side Table - Night Stand & End Table Organiser - Space Saver Storage Organizer - Bedside Furniture for Bedroom,Living Room,Hallway(L 47 x B 40 x H 42 cm) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ganpati Arts Sheesham Wood Cane Bedside End Table Decorative Side Tables with 2 Drawers Storage for Bedroom Living Room Hotel (Natural Finish) 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹5,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GHROYAL Sheesham Wood Bedside Table with One Drawer and Open Shelf Stoarge for Bedroom Living Room Office Furniture End Table, Nightstand, Sofa Side Table (Walnut Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹4,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

I’ve spent years exploring how small touches can transform a home, and bedside tables are a prime example. The right table for bedroom use does more than hold a lamp or your phone; it balances practicality with style. In my experience, side tables for the bed can elevate a room’s look while offering clever storage or surface solutions. Some designs feel minimal and refined, while others bring personality and texture to your home decor.

A bedside table chosen for both practicality and style, enhancing the bedroom with thoughtful design and subtle charm.(AI generated)
A bedside table chosen for both practicality and style, enhancing the bedroom with thoughtful design and subtle charm.(AI generated)

Choosing the best bedside table is about understanding proportions, material quality, and how it interacts with the rest of the room. Here are eight curated picks that reflect both thoughtful design and everyday utility.

Best bedside tables for you

1.

DeckUp Bei Engineered Wood Bed Side Table and End Table with Storage and Drawer (Walnut, Matte Finish)
Loading Suggestions...

The DeckUp Bei Bedside Table brings a refined touch to any bedroom with its contemporary design and rich walnut matte finish. Crafted from engineered wood with a laminated surface, it offers a smooth, durable top for lamps, books, or décor accents. Its practical drawer and open storage provide space for essentials while maintaining a neat look. Compact yet functional, this rectangular side table balances style and everyday utility effortlessly.

2.

DRIFTINGWOOD Solid Sheesham Bedside Tables | Wooden Bed Side Tables with Drawers | Nightstand SideTable for Bedroom | Nigh Stand EndTable with 3 Drawers Storage for Home | Rosewood, Honey Finish
Loading Suggestions...

The DRIFTINGWOOD Sheesham Bedside Table combines classic charm with practical storage, crafted from solid Sheesham wood with a glossy honey finish. Its three spacious drawers offer organised storage while the rich wooden texture adds warmth to your bedroom. The rectangular design and sturdy legs make it a versatile nightstand, blending seamlessly with traditional or contemporary interiors. This piece balances elegance and everyday functionality for a polished home decor look.

3.

MURALICRAFT Solid Sheesham Wood Bedside Table for Bedroom
Loading Suggestions...

The MURALICRAFT Sheesham Bedside Table set brings warmth and functionality to any bedroom with its polished honey rosewood finish. Each table features a drawer and open shelf, offering smart storage for books, lamps, or essentials while keeping surfaces tidy. The natural wood grain adds character, and the rectangular design suits both contemporary and traditional interiors. Ideal for homes or hotels, this set combines effortless style with practical utility.

4.

Modern Bedside Table with 3 Shelves,Bed Side Table Wooden Organizer Stand/Home Decor Table/Coffee Table/End Table/Side Table for Bedroom/End Table for Living Room 40.6 x 25.4 x 50.8 cm, Dark Brown
Loading Suggestions...

The Yookeer Modern Bedside Table offers a compact yet practical solution for bedrooms and small spaces. Crafted from durable engineered wood in a rich dark brown finish, it features three open shelves for books, décor, or bedside essentials, with a spacious top surface for lamps or personal items. It's rectangular design and contemporary style allow it to function as a nightstand, end table, or accent piece, combining everyday utility with clean, modern appeal.

5.

FireBees Modern Wooden Table,Wooden Bedside Table for Bed Room | Side Table for Living Room| end Table,nightstand,Multipurpose Table 20x18x8 inch (Brown)
Loading Suggestions...

The FireBees Modern Wooden Bedside Table combines compact design with versatile functionality, making it ideal for bedrooms or living spaces. Crafted from durable wood with a warm brown finish, it offers two open shelves and a spacious top for lamps, books, or décor. Its rectangular shape and contemporary style allow it to serve as a nightstand, end table, or accent piece, blending practicality with subtle, modern charm.

6.

ABOUT SPACE Wooden Side Table - Night Stand & End Table Organiser - Space Saver Storage Organizer - Bedside Furniture for Bedroom,Living Room,Hallway(L 47 x B 40 x H 42 cm)
Loading Suggestions...

The ABOUT SPACE Wooden Side Table is a sleek and functional addition to any room. Its engineered wood construction with a warm brown finish complements modern interiors, while the rectangular design offers practical surface space for lamps, décor, or essentials. Compact yet versatile, it works as a bedside table, end table, or hallway organiser. Thoughtfully designed for everyday use, this table balances style and utility, making small spaces feel organised and inviting.

7.

Ganpati Arts Sheesham Wood Cane Bedside End Table Decorative Side Tables with 2 Drawers Storage for Bedroom Living Room Hotel (Natural Finish) 1 Year Warranty
Loading Suggestions...

The Ganpati Arts Sheesham Wood Bedside Table blends natural charm with practical design. Crafted from solid Sheesham wood with a natural finish, it features two drawers for organised storage while keeping surfaces clear for lamps or décor. Its rectangular shape and contemporary style suit bedrooms, living rooms, or hotel spaces, offering versatile utility. Pre-assembled for convenience, this side table balances aesthetic appeal with functional storage, making it a thoughtful addition to any home.

 

8.

GHROYAL Sheesham Wood Bedside Table with One Drawer and Open Shelf Stoarge for Bedroom Living Room Office Furniture End Table, Nightstand, Sofa Side Table (Walnut Finish)
Loading Suggestions...

The GHROYAL Sheesham Wood Bedside Table combines handcrafted charm with practical design. Its polished walnut finish highlights the natural grain, while a drawer and open shelf provide convenient storage for essentials. The rectangular, contemporary design works well as a nightstand, sofa side table, or office end table. Pre-assembled for ease, this piece adds subtle elegance to modern interiors, offering both style and functional storage for bedrooms, living rooms, or workspaces.

 

Similar articles for you

8 Best office chairs that provide unparalleled lumbar support; Up to 80% off

5 Best mesh office chairs: Top picks to bring home to your workspace

5 Office chairs for a comfortable work-from-home setup

 

  • What should I look for when choosing a bedside table?

    Focus on size, storage options, material quality, and how it complements your bedroom décor. A table with drawers or shelves offers extra organisation without crowding the space.

  • Can a bedside table fit in small rooms?

    Yes, compact tables with open shelves or a single drawer can provide storage and surface space without overwhelming limited areas.

  • Which materials are best for durability?

    Solid wood and engineered wood with quality finishes are reliable choices. They balance sturdiness with aesthetic appeal and last for years with minimal care.

  • Can bedside tables serve multiple functions?

    Absolutely. Many designs double as nightstands, end tables, or even accent pieces, offering both style and practical use in various rooms.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Bedside tables: Top 8 curated picks for your bedrooms to add utility and style
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On