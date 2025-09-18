Bedside tables: Top 8 curated picks for your bedrooms to add utility and style

I’ve spent years exploring how small touches can transform a home, and bedside tables are a prime example. The right table for bedroom use does more than hold a lamp or your phone; it balances practicality with style. In my experience, side tables for the bed can elevate a room’s look while offering clever storage or surface solutions. Some designs feel minimal and refined, while others bring personality and texture to your home decor. A bedside table chosen for both practicality and style, enhancing the bedroom with thoughtful design and subtle charm.(AI generated)

Choosing the best bedside table is about understanding proportions, material quality, and how it interacts with the rest of the room. Here are eight curated picks that reflect both thoughtful design and everyday utility.

Best bedside tables for you

The DeckUp Bei Bedside Table brings a refined touch to any bedroom with its contemporary design and rich walnut matte finish. Crafted from engineered wood with a laminated surface, it offers a smooth, durable top for lamps, books, or décor accents. Its practical drawer and open storage provide space for essentials while maintaining a neat look. Compact yet functional, this rectangular side table balances style and everyday utility effortlessly.

The DRIFTINGWOOD Sheesham Bedside Table combines classic charm with practical storage, crafted from solid Sheesham wood with a glossy honey finish. Its three spacious drawers offer organised storage while the rich wooden texture adds warmth to your bedroom. The rectangular design and sturdy legs make it a versatile nightstand, blending seamlessly with traditional or contemporary interiors. This piece balances elegance and everyday functionality for a polished home decor look.

The MURALICRAFT Sheesham Bedside Table set brings warmth and functionality to any bedroom with its polished honey rosewood finish. Each table features a drawer and open shelf, offering smart storage for books, lamps, or essentials while keeping surfaces tidy. The natural wood grain adds character, and the rectangular design suits both contemporary and traditional interiors. Ideal for homes or hotels, this set combines effortless style with practical utility.

The Yookeer Modern Bedside Table offers a compact yet practical solution for bedrooms and small spaces. Crafted from durable engineered wood in a rich dark brown finish, it features three open shelves for books, décor, or bedside essentials, with a spacious top surface for lamps or personal items. It's rectangular design and contemporary style allow it to function as a nightstand, end table, or accent piece, combining everyday utility with clean, modern appeal.

The FireBees Modern Wooden Bedside Table combines compact design with versatile functionality, making it ideal for bedrooms or living spaces. Crafted from durable wood with a warm brown finish, it offers two open shelves and a spacious top for lamps, books, or décor. Its rectangular shape and contemporary style allow it to serve as a nightstand, end table, or accent piece, blending practicality with subtle, modern charm.

The ABOUT SPACE Wooden Side Table is a sleek and functional addition to any room. Its engineered wood construction with a warm brown finish complements modern interiors, while the rectangular design offers practical surface space for lamps, décor, or essentials. Compact yet versatile, it works as a bedside table, end table, or hallway organiser. Thoughtfully designed for everyday use, this table balances style and utility, making small spaces feel organised and inviting.

The Ganpati Arts Sheesham Wood Bedside Table blends natural charm with practical design. Crafted from solid Sheesham wood with a natural finish, it features two drawers for organised storage while keeping surfaces clear for lamps or décor. Its rectangular shape and contemporary style suit bedrooms, living rooms, or hotel spaces, offering versatile utility. Pre-assembled for convenience, this side table balances aesthetic appeal with functional storage, making it a thoughtful addition to any home.

The GHROYAL Sheesham Wood Bedside Table combines handcrafted charm with practical design. Its polished walnut finish highlights the natural grain, while a drawer and open shelf provide convenient storage for essentials. The rectangular, contemporary design works well as a nightstand, sofa side table, or office end table. Pre-assembled for ease, this piece adds subtle elegance to modern interiors, offering both style and functional storage for bedrooms, living rooms, or workspaces.

Best bedside table: FAQs What should I look for when choosing a bedside table? Focus on size, storage options, material quality, and how it complements your bedroom décor. A table with drawers or shelves offers extra organisation without crowding the space.

Can a bedside table fit in small rooms? Yes, compact tables with open shelves or a single drawer can provide storage and surface space without overwhelming limited areas.

Which materials are best for durability? Solid wood and engineered wood with quality finishes are reliable choices. They balance sturdiness with aesthetic appeal and last for years with minimal care.

Can bedside tables serve multiple functions? Absolutely. Many designs double as nightstands, end tables, or even accent pieces, offering both style and practical use in various rooms.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

