Before you buy: From wheel quality to size and material, here’s what to check before choosing a trolley bag

Buying a trolley bag today is not just about design or colour. As travel becomes more frequent and varied, consumers want the right balance of durability, weight, functionality and value.

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In this edition of HT Lifestyle’s ‘Before You Buy’ series, we spoke to Anuj Sawhney, managing director of Swiss Military, to break down the key factors to consider before investing in a trolley bag, from size and material to wheel quality, compartments and overall durability.

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Understand travel pattern

According to Anuj, before making a purchase, start by identifying your travel pattern, whether you are a frequent flyer, a business traveller, or you take short trips or long family holidays. Check these against airline baggage restrictions to ensure the luggage is practical for your journeys. If your travel mostly involves a few-day trip, you might consider a cabin bag, which is easy to handle and can save you a lot of time at the airport.

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Before making a purchase, start by identifying your travel pattern.

Check its material and construction

{{^usCountry}} Next, look at the construction and material of the bag. “For hard luggage, polypropylene offers a good balance of strength, impact resistance, and lighter weight, while polycarbonate is valued for its durability,” said Anuj. Quality of elements added {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Next, look at the construction and material of the bag. “For hard luggage, polypropylene offers a good balance of strength, impact resistance, and lighter weight, while polycarbonate is valued for its durability,” said Anuj. Quality of elements added {{/usCountry}}

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Anuj highlighted that the quality of the wheels, trolley handle, corners, and zippers is crucial, as these experience the most wear and tear during travel. Make sure wheels move smoothly in different directions, and the handle is sturdy and stable when extended.

Consider the weight of the trolley bag

“Consumers must check the empty weight of the trolley as well. There is no single ideal weight, but as a broad guide, a 20-inch hard trolley can typically be around 2.3 to 3 kg, with larger sizes naturally weighing more,” added Anuj. The objective is to have a strong bag that doesn’t take too much of your baggage allowance.

Consumers must check the empty weight of the trolley as well.

Functionality is the key

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Functionality should complement these fundamentals. Features such as smart compartments, compression systems, secure closures, and easy mobility make a noticeable difference to the travel experience. However, they should be relevant to the way you travel rather than simply adding to the specification list. “Ultimately, the best trolley bag isn't the priciest or most loaded with features; it's the one that fits how you travel,” concluded Anuj.

Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult an expert for personalised guidance.