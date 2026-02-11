UP’s economic analysis report: Amidst strong fundamentals, areas of concern indicated

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh’s economic analysis report, which spoke about the strong fundamentals of the state’s economy and the progress made in various sectors so far, also indicated areas of concern – like the issue of regional imbalances and how the state government’s push may have brought about an improvement in the situation in various districts. A close scrutiny of the state’s first economic analysis report, ahead of the presentation of annual budget, indicated that UP’s CD ratio went up to 59.04% in March 2025 and increased further to 60.39% in December 2025. The figure rose to over 80% in six districts while it remained below 40% in five districts. (File Photo)

The nearly 307-page report for 2025-2026, excerpts of which finance minister Suresh Khanna read out in the UP assembly on Monday, gives a detailed account of UP’s CD ratio, which varies from district to district.

A close scrutiny of the state’s first economic analysis report, ahead of the presentation of annual budget, indicated that UP’s CD ratio went up to 59.04% in March 2025 and increased further to 60.39% in December 2025. The figure rose to over 80% in six districts while it remained below 40% in five districts.

Those aware of the developments said the state’s CD ratio, which was nearly 46% in 2017, is expected to reach 62% by the end of March 2026. “We have tried to include the progress made in various fields up to December 2025 to predict the state’s growth pattern,” said Alok Kumar III, principal secretary (planning).

“We expect the CD ratio to reach 62% by the end of March 2026. The state government has made consistent efforts to bring about an improvement in this figure. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s regular monitoring at meetings of state level bankers’ committee (SLBC) and steps like linking the investment made in a district/division and the CD ratio of districts/divisions in the Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR) of district magistrates and divisional commissioners have been initiated to bring improvement in the situation,” he added.

The SLBC, constituted in April 1977 as an apex inter-institutional forum to create adequate coordination machinery for development of states, meets regularly and comprises representatives of commercial banks including small finance banks, wholly owned subsidiaries (WOS) of foreign banks, RRBs, payments banks, state cooperative banks, Nabard, heads of government departments and the RBI.

The CM had asked banks and his government’s officers to take the CD ratio to the range of 67-70% in 2025-2026. UP’s six districts, however, recorded 80% plus CD ratio. These included Sambhal (89.8%), Pilibhit (87.86%), Lalitpur (86.94%, Badaun (86.60%), Muzaffarnagar (86%) and Shahjahanpur (85.81%). Five districts with less than 40% CD ratio included Ayodhya (38.84 %), Pratapgarh (38.58%), Azamgarh (38%), Ballia (35.23%) and Unnao (33.3%). It may be mentioned that about 20 districts had a CD ratio less than 40% a few years ago and most of them were situated in east UP.

The economic analysis report pointed towards strengthening of banking sector in the state and stated that UP’s 21 districts had CD ratio in the 60-80% range. These included Agra, Amroha, Bahraich, Barabanki, Bareilly, Kannauj, Kasganj, Moradabad and Saharanpur, etc. UP’s 22 districts had CD ratio in the range of 50 to 60% and these included Aligarh, Ambedkarnagar, Bulandshahar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar and Jhansi, etc. Lucknow, Amethi, Baghpat, Banda, Basti, Chitrakoot and Sultanpur figured on the list of 21 districts having CD ratio in the range of 40-50%.

The report indicated that the state government aims at taking UP’s green cover area to 15% by 2030. It pointed out that 242.13 saplings had been planted in the state in the past nine years (2017-2018 to 2025-2026). It also claimed that UP became the first state in the country to implement the carbon credit finance scheme to add to the income of farmers.