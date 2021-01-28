Bernie Sanders' trending look recreated into a crochet doll, sells for over $20K
Bernie Sanders went from becoming a hit meme to a nearly $20,000-crochet doll in less than a week.
After the Vermont senator went viral on social media for his simple Inauguration Day fashion choices of quirky brown mittens and over-sized olive green coat, Tobey King in Texas got to crocheting. She turned the sensational meme that trended for days into a crochet doll.
It sold for $20,300. Yes, you read that right.
“It's mind-blowing because I knew Bernie was trending because of that picture, and I already had a Bernie pattern and a Bernie doll. So, I just went and got that and I modified that super quick,” King said.
But recreating Sanders' exact look that captured people's eyes, and laughs, took King about seven hours of non-stop crocheting, in addition to the time she had invested in the design a year ago. And her attention to detail is obvious, even the iconic mittens that stole the show on Inauguration Day.
“The mittens are not that hard it's just some colour changing, a special stitch,” said King.
King, 46, initially posted photos of the 9-inch doll on her Instagram account, and they garnered thousands of likes and comments. By Saturday, she posted the doll on eBay and auctioned it for $20,300, which said she will donate to Meals on Wheels America. Her donation was inspired by Sanders, whose campaign created sweatshirts with the meme on them and donated 100% of the proceeds to Meals on Wheel in Vermont.
“This could be my purpose; this is my new path,” King said. “This is a new way of helping people in a way that I've never been able to do before.” King, who lives in Corpus Christi, Texas, said more than 30,000 people bought her Sanders doll crochet pattern available on her Etsy store. She said she hopes Sanders approves of her efforts.
“I really hope that he thinks this is something cool and that I'm doing something good,” King said.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Botticelli's 1470s 'masterpiece' expected to sell for $80 million in New York
- Italian renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli's 200 years old portrait, Young Man Holding a Roundel, is the highlight of Sotheby's Masters Week sale in New York and is expected to top $80 million in the auction on Thursday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Annual 'Adivasi Mela' commences in Bhubaneswar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist Saype spray paints iconic 'Beyond Walls' frescoes in Cape Town
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Mardi Gras parades, so thousands make 'house floats'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM assures assistance to artists facing problems in pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disney updates Jungle Cruise after insensitive depiction of indigenous people
- Disney updates a legacy theme park ride, Jungle Cruise, after being criticised for racist depiction of animatronic indigenous people as savages or headhunters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poetry lovers rejoice, here’s something to bring back your rhythm!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How sign language helped connect diverse 'mini India' at R-Day camp amid Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Austrian artist Arik Brauer dies at 92
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why some people 'hear the dead'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi meets artists ahead of R-Day parade, urges them to strengthen India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Black, British, forgotten: UK arts retell lost tales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil translation of French novel wins Romain Rolland Book Prize at Kolkata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amanda Gorman showed why schools should teach poetry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In portrait series 'The Apprentice', Israeli artist paints 120 shades of Trump
- From painting 'an icon' to a 'tragic figure', Israeli painter Iddo Markus flaunts oil-colour works on canvas and wood that feature 120 shades of Donald Trump as a part of a portrait series - 'The Apprentice'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox