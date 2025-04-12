Best bedside tables: Top 8 picks for the ultimate bedside upgrade to give your bedroom a facelift

Redesigning your bedroom doesn’t have to cost a fortune or feel like a full-scale project. One of the easiest ways to bring in charm and function is by choosing the right bedside table. These small additions can completely shift the vibe of your space. Think clean lines, clever storage, and finishes that match your decor. From wooden bedside tables for that warm, grounded touch to sleek, premium bedside table options that work in modern setups, there’s something for every taste. The best part? You don’t need to step out. With top-rated options available online, you can find your perfect side table for bed in just a few clicks. Budget-friendly, stylish, and incredibly convenient. Give your bedroom a stylish update with these top-rated luxury bedside tables—ideal for adding charm and storage.

Top 8 picks for the best bedside tables

This wooden bedside table brings a clean, minimal feel with just the right hint of warmth. The matte walnut finish pairs well with modern or classic rooms, and the single drawer keeps clutter out of sight. A great choice for those after a premium bedside table without overspending.

Specifications Dimensions 35D x 40W x 49.9H cm Material Engineered Wood Colour Columbian Walnut Drawer Type Single with telescopic channels Click Here to Buy Wakefit Bedside Table| Engineered Wood Side Table with Storage with Single Drawer | 1 Year Warranty | - Elara - Columbian Walnut

What style of decor can you match this with

Fits well with minimalist, transitional, or modern Indian bedrooms featuring warm wood tones and muted colour palettes.

Crafted from solid Sheesham wood, this wooden bedside table blends functionality with handcrafted charm. With two drawers and an open shelf, it's perfect for stashing essentials while adding warmth and texture. Ideal for anyone after a luxury bedside table that feels grounded and refined.

Specifications Dimensions 40L x 30W x 49H cm Material Sheesham Wood Colour Honey Finish Storage 2 Drawers + 1 Open Shelf Click Here to Buy GHROYAL Sheesham Wood Bedside End Table with 2 Drawers and Open Shelf Storage for Bedroom Living Room Wooden Furniture Side Table for Hotel Room Office -(Honey Finish)

What style of decor can you match this with

Complements earthy, boho, or traditional spaces with wooden textures, cane elements, and warm accent tones.

This luxury bedside table features a rich honey finish, smooth glossy texture, and three spacious drawers to keep your space tidy. Made from solid Sheesham wood, it blends traditional style with everyday practicality. A great pick for anyone seeking a premium bedside table with timeless appeal and solid build.

Specifications Dimensions 35D x 59W x 52H cm Material Sheesham Wood + Veneer Colour Vineer Honey Finish Storage 3 Drawers Click Here to Buy DRIFTINGWOOD Solid Sheesham Wood Bedside Table | Nightstand with 3 Drawers | Brown, Honey Finish | 20.47 x 13.77 x 23.23 Inches

What style of decor can you match this with

Perfect for traditional or classic interiors with carved wooden furniture, brass accents, and warm-toned bedding.

Blending Sheesham wood with cane detailing, this wooden bedside table brings in texture and warmth. The dual drawers offer handy storage, while the walnut finish keeps the look clean and classic. A smart pick for anyone after a luxury bedside table that doubles as a design accent.

Specifications Dimensions 40D x 35W x 50H cm Material Sheesham Wood + Cane Colour Walnut Finish Storage 2 Drawers Click Here to Buy Ganpati Arts Sheesham Wood Cane Bedside End Table Decorative Side Tables with 2 Drawer Storage for Bedroom Living Room Hotel (Walnut Finish) 1 Year Warranty

What style of decor can you match this with

Pairs beautifully with rustic, bohemian, or tropical themes featuring cane, earthy textiles, and natural wood finishes.

With a refined carved design and rich finish, this wooden bedside table brings a decorative yet functional touch to your space. Crafted in Sheesham wood, it includes three drawers for easy organisation. A great choice for those looking for luxury bedside tables that blend traditional carving with contemporary storage.

Specifications Dimensions 43D x 36W x 65H cm Material Sheesham Wood + MDF Colour Dark Honey Finish Storage 3 Drawers Click Here to Buy Furniturewallet Bedside Table For Bedroom | Wooden Bed Side Tables with Drawers | Nightstand Side Table for Bedroom | Nigh Stand End Table with 3 Drawers Storage for Home | Sheesham, Dark Honey Finish

What style of decor can you match this with

Ideal for Indian traditional, eclectic, or fusion decor with carved woodwork, warm lighting, and handcrafted accent pieces.

Compact and functional, this bedside table offers a no-fuss design that works well in smaller spaces. The single drawer and open shelf offer basic storage, while the matte walnut finish keeps things simple yet stylish. A budget-friendly premium bedside table that gets the job done without drawing too much attention.

Specifications Dimensions 35.6D x 40.6W x 45.7H cm Material Engineered Wood + Laminate Colour Walnut Storage 1 Drawer + 1 Open Shelf Click Here to Buy DeckUp Bei Engineered Wood Bed Side Table and End Table with Storage and Drawer (Walnut, Matte Finish)

What style of decor can you match this with

Works well in modern, functional, or rental-friendly interiors that need simple storage without sacrificing visual balance.

Crafted from solid acacia wood, this luxury bedside table adds a sculpted feel with its curved frame and rattan detail. It offers open storage and a discreet drawer, making it both functional and visually interesting. A perfect wooden bedside table to bring warmth and texture into your bedroom decor.

Specifications Dimensions 59.2D x 51.1W x 55.1H cm Material Solid Acacia Wood + Rattan Colour Dark Chocolate Storage 1 Drawer + 1 Open Shelf Click Here to Buy Bme Solid Wood Nightstand with Elegant Curved Shape, Nancy Side Table, Dark Chocolate

What style of decor can you match this with

Great for earthy, farmhouse, or contemporary spaces with warm tones, rattan accents, and soft neutral fabrics.

This sleek side table pairs a dual-toned top with slim gold-finish legs, adding contrast to your room without taking up much space. Ideal as a modern bedside table, it doubles up well for snacks, décor, or lighting, making it a smart piece for both living rooms and bedrooms.

Specifications Dimensions 40D x 40W x 55H cm Material Metal Frame + Engineered Wood Colour Black & White Style Mid-Century Modern Click Here to Buy Dime Store Metal Double Top Side Table, End Table for Living Room Coffee Snack Table for for Living Room Bedroom | Night Stand Table for Bedroom Furniture (Black & White)

What style of decor can you match this with

Fits well in modern, industrial, or minimal spaces with metal accents, neutral colours, and clean geometric lines.

Best bedside tables: FAQs What is the ideal height for a bedside table? A bedside table should generally be level with or slightly below the top of your mattress, usually between 24 to 28 inches. This makes it easy to reach items without straining.

Which materials are most durable for bedside tables? Solid wood like Sheesham or Acacia is highly durable and long-lasting. Engineered wood and metal options also offer good quality at budget-friendly prices, especially in the current Amazon Sale.

Can a side table for the bed be used in other rooms? Absolutely. A bedside table can easily double as a living room side table, an end table, or even a hallway accent piece. Their compact design and versatility make them suitable beyond the bedroom.

Are luxury bedside tables worth the price? If you're looking for long-term use, fine craftsmanship, and high-end finishes, luxury bed side tables add both function and visual appeal. They often become timeless pieces in your home decor. Keep an eye on amazon offers and amazon sale 2025 to snag premium furniture for less.

