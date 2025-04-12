Best bedside tables: Top 8 picks for the ultimate bedside upgrade to give your bedroom a facelift

Furniturewallet Bedside Table For Bedroom | Wooden Bed Side Tables with Drawers | Nightstand Side Table for Bedroom | Nigh Stand End Table with 3 Drawers Storage for Home | Sheesham, Dark Honey Finish View Details
FURNITUREWALLET Bedside Table for Bedroom | Wooden Bed Side Tables with Drawers | Nightstand Side Table for Bedroom | Night Stand End Table with 2 Drawers Storage for Home | Sheesham, Honey Finish View Details
Redesigning your bedroom doesn’t have to cost a fortune or feel like a full-scale project. One of the easiest ways to bring in charm and function is by choosing the right bedside table. These small additions can completely shift the vibe of your space. Think clean lines, clever storage, and finishes that match your decor. From wooden bedside tables for that warm, grounded touch to sleek, premium bedside table options that work in modern setups, there’s something for every taste. The best part? You don’t need to step out. With top-rated options available online, you can find your perfect side table for bed in just a few clicks. Budget-friendly, stylish, and incredibly convenient.
Top 8 picks for the best bedside tables
Loading Suggestions...
This wooden bedside table brings a clean, minimal feel with just the right hint of warmth. The matte walnut finish pairs well with modern or classic rooms, and the single drawer keeps clutter out of sight. A great choice for those after a premium bedside table without overspending.
Wakefit Bedside Table| Engineered Wood Side Table with Storage with Single Drawer | 1 Year Warranty | - Elara - Columbian Walnut
What style of decor can you match this with Fits well with minimalist, transitional, or modern Indian bedrooms featuring warm wood tones and muted colour palettes.
Loading Suggestions...
Crafted from solid Sheesham wood, this wooden bedside table blends functionality with handcrafted charm. With two drawers and an open shelf, it's perfect for stashing essentials while adding warmth and texture. Ideal for anyone after a luxury bedside table that feels grounded and refined.
GHROYAL Sheesham Wood Bedside End Table with 2 Drawers and Open Shelf Storage for Bedroom Living Room Wooden Furniture Side Table for Hotel Room Office -(Honey Finish)
What style of decor can you match this with Complements earthy, boho, or traditional spaces with wooden textures, cane elements, and warm accent tones.
Loading Suggestions...
This luxury bedside table features a rich honey finish, smooth glossy texture, and three spacious drawers to keep your space tidy. Made from solid Sheesham wood, it blends traditional style with everyday practicality. A great pick for anyone seeking a premium bedside table with timeless appeal and solid build.
DRIFTINGWOOD Solid Sheesham Wood Bedside Table | Nightstand with 3 Drawers | Brown, Honey Finish | 20.47 x 13.77 x 23.23 Inches
What style of decor can you match this with Perfect for traditional or classic interiors with carved wooden furniture, brass accents, and warm-toned bedding.
Loading Suggestions...
Blending Sheesham wood with cane detailing, this wooden bedside table brings in texture and warmth. The dual drawers offer handy storage, while the walnut finish keeps the look clean and classic. A smart pick for anyone after a luxury bedside table that doubles as a design accent.
Ganpati Arts Sheesham Wood Cane Bedside End Table Decorative Side Tables with 2 Drawer Storage for Bedroom Living Room Hotel (Walnut Finish) 1 Year Warranty
What style of decor can you match this with Pairs beautifully with rustic, bohemian, or tropical themes featuring cane, earthy textiles, and natural wood finishes.
Loading Suggestions...
With a refined carved design and rich finish, this wooden bedside table brings a decorative yet functional touch to your space. Crafted in Sheesham wood, it includes three drawers for easy organisation. A great choice for those looking for luxury bedside tables that blend traditional carving with contemporary storage.
Furniturewallet Bedside Table For Bedroom | Wooden Bed Side Tables with Drawers | Nightstand Side Table for Bedroom | Nigh Stand End Table with 3 Drawers Storage for Home | Sheesham, Dark Honey Finish
What style of decor can you match this with Ideal for Indian traditional, eclectic, or fusion decor with carved woodwork, warm lighting, and handcrafted accent pieces.
Loading Suggestions...
Compact and functional, this bedside table offers a no-fuss design that works well in smaller spaces. The single drawer and open shelf offer basic storage, while the matte walnut finish keeps things simple yet stylish. A budget-friendly premium bedside table that gets the job done without drawing too much attention.
DeckUp Bei Engineered Wood Bed Side Table and End Table with Storage and Drawer (Walnut, Matte Finish)
What style of decor can you match this with Works well in modern, functional, or rental-friendly interiors that need simple storage without sacrificing visual balance.
Loading Suggestions...
Crafted from solid acacia wood, this luxury bedside table adds a sculpted feel with its curved frame and rattan detail. It offers open storage and a discreet drawer, making it both functional and visually interesting. A perfect wooden bedside table to bring warmth and texture into your bedroom decor.
Bme Solid Wood Nightstand with Elegant Curved Shape, Nancy Side Table, Dark Chocolate
What style of decor can you match this with Great for earthy, farmhouse, or contemporary spaces with warm tones, rattan accents, and soft neutral fabrics.
Loading Suggestions...
This sleek side table pairs a dual-toned top with slim gold-finish legs, adding contrast to your room without taking up much space. Ideal as a modern bedside table, it doubles up well for snacks, décor, or lighting, making it a smart piece for both living rooms and bedrooms.
A bedside table should generally be level with or slightly below the top of your mattress, usually between 24 to 28 inches. This makes it easy to reach items without straining.
Which materials are most durable for bedside tables?
Solid wood like Sheesham or Acacia is highly durable and long-lasting. Engineered wood and metal options also offer good quality at budget-friendly prices, especially in the current Amazon Sale.
Can a side table for the bed be used in other rooms?
Absolutely. A bedside table can easily double as a living room side table, an end table, or even a hallway accent piece. Their compact design and versatility make them suitable beyond the bedroom.
Are luxury bedside tables worth the price?
If you're looking for long-term use, fine craftsmanship, and high-end finishes, luxury bed side tables add both function and visual appeal. They often become timeless pieces in your home decor. Keep an eye on amazon offers and amazon sale 2025 to snag premium furniture for less.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.