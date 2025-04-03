Menu Explore
Amazon Clearance offers: Minimum 50% off on bestselling furniture like office chairs, mattresses, recliners, and more

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Apr 03, 2025 05:00 PM IST

Amazon Clearance Offers bring massive discounts, with at least 50% off on top furniture picks like office chairs, recliners, mattresses, and sofa cum beds.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Centuary Mattresses Sleepables | 7 Years Warranty | 5-Inch Queen Size Dual Comfort Hard and Soft Reversible Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress (78x60x5) View Details checkDetails

₹7,250

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOOM & NEEDLES 78x72x8 Inches King Size Mattress | Reactive Dual Comfort Pocket Spring Mattress | 5 Zoned 7 Layer Orthopedic Medium Firm Bed Mattresses | HD Memory Gel Foam Gadda | Spring Mattress View Details checkDetails

₹11,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Memory and Curved Orthopaedic Mattress | 5D SleepTech Crafted Zones | ComfortScience US Tech Foam | High GSM Neon Washable Fabric |King Bed (78x72x8) inch, 10 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Springtek Foldable Mattress | 2 Layer High Density & Gel Memory Foam Folding Mattress | Guest Bed Gadda | Floor/Travelling/Portable Mattresses | 5 Inch King Size Cot Mattress | 72x72 Inch View Details checkDetails

₹9,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal Sleep ECOAIR™ 100% Natural Latex Foam Mattress, Cool Tencel Fabric, Ideal Softness-to-Support Ratio (Queen, 78X60X6, White & Green) View Details checkDetails

₹13,860

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AMORE Spine Memory Foam 8 inch King High Resilience (HR),Rebonded Foam Orthopedic Mattress(78x72x8) View Details checkDetails

₹26,710

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹5,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Adjustable Lumbar Support for Ergonomic Sitting Posture | High Back Office Chair for Work, Home, Study | Black View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home | 3-Years Warranty | 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism [Heavy Duty Chromium Metal Base, Grey-White] View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

beAAtho® Oxford Leatherette Office Chair with 3 Years Warranty | Ergonomic Leather Orthopedic Executive Boss Chair with Spacious Cushioned Seat | Heavy Duty Metal Base | High Back (Tan) View Details checkDetails

₹6,992

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CELLBELL Desire Pro Mid Back Mesh Office Chair Adjustable Study Chair/Computer Chair with Revolving Seat, Stylisk Backrest, Lumbar Support, Metal Base for Work from Home (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹4,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Costa 1 Seater Leatherette Recliner (Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹16,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead RX5 - Single Seater Leatherette Manual Recliner with Durable Spring Support | 1 Years Warranty | Stylish Upholstery | Snug Fit for Luxurious Comfort (Glossy Wine Down) View Details checkDetails

₹13,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Comfy | 1 Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | Recliner for Relaxing at Home | 3 Years Warranty (Soothing Grey) | Installation Provided View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

duroflex Avalon Fabric Single Seater Recliner in Twilight Blue Color View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Recliner | 3 Years Warranty | Leatherette Fabric Manual Recliner Sofa 1 Seater | Recliner Chair | Stargazer - Dark Fanatsy View Details checkDetails

₹18,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Couch Cell Rocking Recliner In Olive Brown Fabric View Details checkDetails

₹16,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Adorn India Premium New Aspen 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed 4X6 Velvet Suede with 2 Cushions (Color Grey) and Suitable for All Indoor, with 3 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹16,498

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AMATA Eagle 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed Ocean Blue Suede Velvet Fabric with Two Cushions Perfect for Home Living Office Room and Guests (Ocean Blue 2, Medium)(3 Year Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹16,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rosebell Lightweight Easy 1-Person Sofa Cum Bed Jute Fabric- Washable Cover- Including Cushion - Size 3 X 6 Ft (Grey Color) Perfect for Home & Office for Guests View Details checkDetails

₹3,799.05

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NATRAJ ART & CRAFT Solid Wood Foster 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed for Living Room | Three Seater Sofa Bed for Home | Sofa Com Bed | Sheesham Wood (Light Walnut Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹33,104

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AMAZART FURNITURE Wood Sofa Cum Bed for Home || Wooden Sofa Cum Bed for Living Room || Sofa Cum Bed with Storage || Without Pillow || 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed Foldable Sofa Couche, Honey Finish View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PS DECOR Solid Wood Sofa Cums Bed for Living & Bedroom | 3 Seater Sofa Cums Bed (Walnut Iris Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DeckUp Plank Giona Engineered Wood Study Table and Office Desk (White, Matte Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Venue Go|Study & Office Table, Computer Desk|Premium Built Quality|Engineered Wood| 3 Year Warranty|Writing Desk for Professionals|1 Drawer, 1 Cabinet |Installation Provided (Rolex Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DeckUp Apollo-KT Engineered Wood Study & Computer Table and Office Desk with Keyboard Tray (Walnut, Matte Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

QARA (31 x 18.5 inches Wood Wall Mounted Round Corner Folding Wall Study Table with Cup Holder | Wall Mount Table with Drawer | Foldable Laptop Desk for Home and Office Computer- White View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

QARA Wood Laminated Study Table, Computer Table for Home,Office Table, Desktop,Laptop Table, Office Desk (White) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Torche Study Table For Adults, Study Table For Students, Computer Table, Office Table,Home Office Writing Study Desk, Ideal For Work From Home, Easy Installation (Frosty White, Matte) View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Looking to upgrade your home or office without breaking the bank? Amazon Clearance Offers have you covered with a minimum of 50% off on bestselling furniture. From ergonomic office chairs that keep you comfortable during long work hours to plush recliners perfect for relaxation, these deals are hard to ignore. Need a new mattress for better sleep? Or a stylish sofa cum bed for guests? Now’s the time to grab them at unbeatable prices.

Snag top-quality furniture at half price or more with Amazon Clearance Offers; office chairs, sofas, recliners, and more at unbeatable deals!

This Amazon Sale 2025 event is packed with must-have furniture deals, making it easier than ever to refresh your space. Don’t miss out on Amazon deals that let you save big while upgrading your home’s style and comfort. Check out the latest discounts before they’re gone!

Mattresses with a minimum of 50% off at the Amazon Clearance Sale

Upgrade your sleep without spending a fortune! The Amazon Clearance Sale offers a minimum of 50% off on bestselling mattresses. Choose from memory foam, orthopaedic, and spring options to get the perfect balance of comfort and support. These Amazon deals won’t last forever, so grab a high-quality mattress at an unbeatable price today!

Top picks with Amazon Deals

Office chairs with a minimum of 50% off at the Amazon Clearance Sale

Work comfortably with premium office chairs at half price or more! The Amazon Clearance Sale features ergonomic designs, mesh backs, and cushioned seating to improve your workspace. Whether you need a chair for long hours at your desk or a sleek executive model, these Amazon deals make upgrading your office easier and more affordable than ever.

Top picks with Amazon Deals

Recliners with a minimum of 50% off at the Amazon Clearance Sale

Get the perfect blend of style and relaxation with recliners at massive discounts! The Amazon Clearance Sale brings at least 50% off on plush, cosy recliners. Whether you want a classic leather recliner or a soft fabric one, these Amazon offers make it easy to bring luxury home without overspending. Grab yours before stocks run out!

Top picks with Amazon Deals

Sofa cum beds with a minimum of 50% off at the Amazon Clearance Sale

Save space and money with sofa cum beds at a minimum of 50% off during the Amazon Clearance Sale! Perfect for small apartments and guest rooms, these multipurpose pieces offer style and functionality. Choose from modern designs and plush upholstery to suit your décor. Don’t miss these Amazon deals on space-saving furniture at unbeatable prices!

Top picks with Amazon Deals

Study tables with a minimum of 50% off at the Amazon Clearance Sale

Upgrade your workspace with stylish and sturdy study tables at unbeatable prices! The Amazon Clearance Sale offers at least 50% off on a variety of study tables, perfect for students and professionals alike. Whether you need a compact design or a spacious desk, these Amazon deals make it easy to create the ideal workspace at home.

Top picks with Amazon Deals

Amazon clearance offers on bestselling furniture: FAQs

  • What types of furniture are available in the Amazon Clearance Sale?

    The sale includes top-selling furniture like office chairs, mattresses, recliners, sofa cum beds, and study tables at a minimum of 50% off.

  • How long will the Amazon Clearance Offers be available?

    These Amazon deals are for a limited time only. Stock runs out fast, so it's best to grab your favourite furniture while discounts last!

  • Are there any additional discounts or offers?

    Amazon often provides extra savings through bank offers, cashback, and exchange deals. Check the product page for the latest discounts.

  • Is the furniture in the Amazon Clearance Sale good quality?

    Yes, the sale features bestselling, highly rated furniture from trusted brands, ensuring durability, comfort, and value for money.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

