Amazon Clearance offers: Minimum 50% off on bestselling furniture like office chairs, mattresses, recliners, and more
Apr 03, 2025 05:00 PM IST
Amazon Clearance Offers bring massive discounts, with at least 50% off on top furniture picks like office chairs, recliners, mattresses, and sofa cum beds.
Centuary Mattresses Sleepables | 7 Years Warranty | 5-Inch Queen Size Dual Comfort Hard and Soft Reversible Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress (78x60x5) View Details
|
₹7,250
|
|
|
LOOM & NEEDLES 78x72x8 Inches King Size Mattress | Reactive Dual Comfort Pocket Spring Mattress | 5 Zoned 7 Layer Orthopedic Medium Firm Bed Mattresses | HD Memory Gel Foam Gadda | Spring Mattress View Details
|
₹11,949
|
|
|
Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Memory and Curved Orthopaedic Mattress | 5D SleepTech Crafted Zones | ComfortScience US Tech Foam | High GSM Neon Washable Fabric |King Bed (78x72x8) inch, 10 Year Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
Springtek Foldable Mattress | 2 Layer High Density & Gel Memory Foam Folding Mattress | Guest Bed Gadda | Floor/Travelling/Portable Mattresses | 5 Inch King Size Cot Mattress | 72x72 Inch View Details
|
₹9,949
|
|
|
Nilkamal Sleep ECOAIR™ 100% Natural Latex Foam Mattress, Cool Tencel Fabric, Ideal Softness-to-Support Ratio (Queen, 78X60X6, White & Green) View Details
|
₹13,860
|
|
|
AMORE Spine Memory Foam 8 inch King High Resilience (HR),Rebonded Foam Orthopedic Mattress(78x72x8) View Details
|
₹26,710
|
|
|
Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey) View Details
|
₹5,299
|
|
|
The Sleep Company Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Adjustable Lumbar Support for Ergonomic Sitting Posture | High Back Office Chair for Work, Home, Study | Black View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home | 3-Years Warranty | 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism [Heavy Duty Chromium Metal Base, Grey-White] View Details
|
|
|
|
beAAtho® Oxford Leatherette Office Chair with 3 Years Warranty | Ergonomic Leather Orthopedic Executive Boss Chair with Spacious Cushioned Seat | Heavy Duty Metal Base | High Back (Tan) View Details
|
₹6,992
|
|
|
CELLBELL Desire Pro Mid Back Mesh Office Chair Adjustable Study Chair/Computer Chair with Revolving Seat, Stylisk Backrest, Lumbar Support, Metal Base for Work from Home (Grey) View Details
|
₹4,099
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo Costa 1 Seater Leatherette Recliner (Brown) View Details
|
₹16,099
|
|
|
Sleepyhead RX5 - Single Seater Leatherette Manual Recliner with Durable Spring Support | 1 Years Warranty | Stylish Upholstery | Snug Fit for Luxurious Comfort (Glossy Wine Down) View Details
|
₹13,949
|
|
|
Green Soul Comfy | 1 Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | Recliner for Relaxing at Home | 3 Years Warranty (Soothing Grey) | Installation Provided View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
duroflex Avalon Fabric Single Seater Recliner in Twilight Blue Color View Details
|
|
|
|
Wakefit Recliner | 3 Years Warranty | Leatherette Fabric Manual Recliner Sofa 1 Seater | Recliner Chair | Stargazer - Dark Fanatsy View Details
|
₹18,500
|
|
|
The Couch Cell Rocking Recliner In Olive Brown Fabric View Details
|
₹16,500
|
|
|
Adorn India Premium New Aspen 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed 4X6 Velvet Suede with 2 Cushions (Color Grey) and Suitable for All Indoor, with 3 Years Warranty View Details
|
₹16,498
|
|
|
AMATA Eagle 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed Ocean Blue Suede Velvet Fabric with Two Cushions Perfect for Home Living Office Room and Guests (Ocean Blue 2, Medium)(3 Year Warranty) View Details
|
₹16,499
|
|
|
Rosebell Lightweight Easy 1-Person Sofa Cum Bed Jute Fabric- Washable Cover- Including Cushion - Size 3 X 6 Ft (Grey Color) Perfect for Home & Office for Guests View Details
|
₹3,799.05
|
|
|
NATRAJ ART & CRAFT Solid Wood Foster 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed for Living Room | Three Seater Sofa Bed for Home | Sofa Com Bed | Sheesham Wood (Light Walnut Finish) View Details
|
₹33,104
|
|
|
AMAZART FURNITURE Wood Sofa Cum Bed for Home || Wooden Sofa Cum Bed for Living Room || Sofa Cum Bed with Storage || Without Pillow || 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed Foldable Sofa Couche, Honey Finish View Details
|
₹29,999
|
|
|
PS DECOR Solid Wood Sofa Cums Bed for Living & Bedroom | 3 Seater Sofa Cums Bed (Walnut Iris Blue) View Details
|
₹18,999
|
|
|
DeckUp Plank Giona Engineered Wood Study Table and Office Desk (White, Matte Finish) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Green Soul Venue Go|Study & Office Table, Computer Desk|Premium Built Quality|Engineered Wood| 3 Year Warranty|Writing Desk for Professionals|1 Drawer, 1 Cabinet |Installation Provided (Rolex Brown) View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
DeckUp Apollo-KT Engineered Wood Study & Computer Table and Office Desk with Keyboard Tray (Walnut, Matte Finish) View Details
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
QARA (31 x 18.5 inches Wood Wall Mounted Round Corner Folding Wall Study Table with Cup Holder | Wall Mount Table with Drawer | Foldable Laptop Desk for Home and Office Computer- White View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
QARA Wood Laminated Study Table, Computer Table for Home,Office Table, Desktop,Laptop Table, Office Desk (White) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Torche Study Table For Adults, Study Table For Students, Computer Table, Office Table,Home Office Writing Study Desk, Ideal For Work From Home, Easy Installation (Frosty White, Matte) View Details
|
₹2,599
|
|
