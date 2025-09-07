Best curtains for an elegant look: Revamp your spaces with these top 8 picks
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 09:00 am IST
Upgrade your interiors with the best curtains that bring charm and comfort. These top picks combine style and function for living rooms and bedrooms.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Urban Space 100% Cotton Curtains for Window, Combo Set of 3 Curtains 5 feet Long, 60-65% Room Darkening Curtain, Tieback & Eyelets Included with Curtains for Home décor (Liberty Blue, 5 Feet) View Details
|
₹2,089
|
|
|
Tranquebar Curtain Co. Window Curtain - 100% Blackout with Lining, 152 cm (5 Feet), Coral Floral Print, Set of 2, BackTab, Design Kumud- Window Curtains 5 Feet Long, Living Room, Bedroom, Kids Room View Details
|
₹2,240
|
|
|
Dekor World 2 Pieces White Cotton Sheer Ultimate Fabric Ruffle Collection Rod Pocket Curtain Set (Long Door: 110x275 cm or 4x9 Feet or 42x108 Inches) for Bedroom and Living Room View Details
|
₹2,890
|
|
|
Story@Home Blackout Door Curtains 7 Feet Set of 4 | Plain Printed | 71% Room Darkening | Thermal Insulated Curtains | Curtain for Living Room | (116 x 215 cm, Light Green) | Perfect for Home Decor View Details
|
₹2,183
|
|
|
Panipat Textile Curtain Heavy Velvet Fabric Luxury Looks Room Darkening Floral Designer Curtains 10 Feet for Long Door, Aqua Island, Pack of 4 Pieces View Details
|
₹2,295
|
|
|
BFAM Floral Print 100% Blackout Curtain with Black Linning at Back, Floral Print Curtains for Living Room/Bedroom Thermal Insulated Energy Saving, Yellow Bird, 8FT, Set of 2 View Details
|
₹3,039
|
|
|
Casableu Kudo 2 Piece Polyester Eyelets (Steel) Blackout Curtains with Tie Back, Bedroom Living Room (Lime, 9 feet) View Details
|
₹2,105.85
|
|
|
HOMEMONDE Cotton Set of 3 Curtains 9 Feet Sheer Transparent & Thick Printed Combo for Living Room Decoration, Blue Quatrefoil & White View Details
|
₹2,149
|
|
