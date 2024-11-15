Best wedding gifts for newlyweds that are not cash: Watches to home decor items

A wedding is an auspicious moment, the celebration that brings near and dear ones together to pray for and celebrate the start of a new chapter in the newlyweds' life. However, the wedding gift is sure to make you scratch your head, even for a moment. The indecisive, back-and-forth deliberations of gifting mostly settle with bland cash. Cash lacks warmth and meaningful gestures. It’s quantitative, there’s always a ‘more’ to whatever amount you gift. Do not restrain your emotions, and instead opt for better gifts (that are not cash.) Celebrate the new chapter of the couple with interesting gifts that express your love for them.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: The rise of temple weddings: Couples embrace meaningful locations

His & Her watch set

Remind the newlyweds of the start of their time together (literally) and prompt them to treasure it with a matching watch set (which they can twin with their outfits.) The watch set goes beyond everyday practicality and represents their holy union. The matching watches despite having distinct masculine and feminine aesthetics, share similar designs. You can go further by customising it with their initials or their last names.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt to Sobhita Dhulipala: Celeb-inspired bridal hairstyles to take inspiration from for wedding season 2024

Home decor piece

Newlyweds embark on their first home together, decorating their little ‘home sweet home’. Contribute to their home decor by gifting a home decor piece. It will surely delight the couple. The gift can be a minimalist wall hanging or painting to an avant-garde statement vase for the centre table that will surely be a conversation starter. But a home decor gift is like walking on ice; tricky and delicate. Exercise your acumen and decipher the couple's preferences by either gauging through their outfit styles or personality.

ALSO READ: Dermatologist suggests 5 healthy skin and hair tips for brides-to-be to follow before their wedding

Interest-specific

A gift becomes all the more meaningful when you dig deep and try to learn more about the receiver. Understand the hobbies of the groom and bride and whether they share any mutual interests. For fitness enthusiasts, consider giving them portable blenders for on-the-go fruit smoothies. If they have an artistic side, fine copper artwork or a Madhubani painting would be a great choice. For bookworms, a cute bookstore planter or a book nook would be an endearing gift.