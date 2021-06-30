BET Awards: Lil Nas X celebrates Pride with powerful performance, steamy kiss

Lil Nas X is not one to stay mum when haters have something to say, and he had the best response to those who objected to his same-sex kiss with a dancer during his performance of his famous song Montero (Call Me By Your Name) at Sunday night's (June 27) 2021 BET Awards. Lil Nas X's flashy, Michael Jackson-inspired performance took place on a stage set in Ancient Egypt, much like Michael Jackson’s Remember the Time, which Lil Nas X paid tribute to with a skilled dance break during the performance. It was Lil Nas's attempt to celebrate Pride Month on the BET Awards stage with his seductive performance.

However, it wasn't his scorching performance that made him the centre of attention but what happened at the end run through of has once again set social media on fire and this time the reason is not with his performance, but what happened after his performance. Lil Nas X won over the crowd with his performance of the No. 1 hit Montero (Call Me By Your Name), which ended with the rapper locking lips with a male background dancer, as the crowd roared loudly. Some audience members jumped out of their seats in praise.

The Grammy-winning rapper passionately kissed one of his dancers after performing his hit song 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name)' at the BET Awards on Sunday. The 22-year-old hitmaker, who came out as gay in 2019, was dressed like an Egyptian pharaoh and wore matching knee-high boots for the performance his background dancers wore similar ensembles. His ensemble showed off his chiseled six-pack abs in a golden loincloth, matching boots, crown, cuffs, and collar. All 15 of his dancers were men, at one point lifting him in the air for the show-stopping performance.

Lil Nas X kisses one of the dancers as he performs during the BET Awards at Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 27, 2021.(REUTERS)





The immediate reaction on Twitter was largely positive, it didn't hurt that the performance took place at the end of Pride weekend. "On the last day of #pride 2021 @LilNasX got on the #BETAwards stage and kissed another guy. If you grew up Black and gay, you know how major this is. I live for this kid," wrote one user on Twitter. While another wrote, "@LilNasX really understood the assignment period #HappyPride #betawards2021."

"I don't wanna hear a damn thing about #LilNasX's kiss if you haven't called out the amount of ASS that Keeps bending over on my damn screen tonight #BetAwards," wrote another.

Another commenter wasn't too happy with Nas using Afrcan culture and wrote, "DONT USE AFRICAN CULTURE FOR SHITS LIKE THIS!!!!!!! RESPECT OUR ANCESTORS (sic)." To which Lil Nas responded, "Y'all really like to pretend homosexuality didn't exist in African culture."

In another comment Nas expressed, “Since y’all still doing all this over a kiss imma just f*ck the n**** on stage next time.”

Madonna's Instagram Story





Other than this, Madonna also had an interesting comment to make about the kiss and she took to her Instagram Story and shared a collage of Lil Nas’ onstage kiss above another picture of her own famous kiss with Britney Spears, as Christina Aguilera watched on at the 2003 MTV VMAs. She captioned it: “#diditfirst.”

And though Nas had no comments to make about Madonna's statement, many fans called her out saying that often heterosexual and white people use queer baiting techniques like kissing the same sex even when they're straight just to get more attention, while Nas doing so truly meant something for the movement and community, as well as People of Colour.

On the work front, Nas X has released three singles in the past seven months, Holiday, Montero and the latest, Sun Goes Down.

