Bumper discounts! Grab up to 80% off on curtains this festive season; linen, silk, embroidered and more!

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Oct 01, 2025 08:00 am IST

Celebrate the festive season with up to 80% off on curtains. Choose from linen, silk, embroidered, and stylish options for every room.

RANGBHAR Handloom Cotton Semi Sheer Curtains For Windows, Cotton Semi Sheer Curtains 5 Feet Set Of 2 With Eyelets, (Green, Window-5 Feet X 4 Feet) View Details checkDetails

₹909

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HOMEMONDE Cotton Curtains 7 Feet Long - Transparent Sun Light Filtering Sheer Door Curtain, Rod Pocket Top Style Pack of 2 - (Yellow & Green, 84 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹893

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HOMEMONDE Sheer Curtains 7 Feet Long Panels Set of 2 Transparent Light Filtering Drapes with Rod Pocket Living Room, Office Decoration, 84 Inches - Beige - Solid View Details checkDetails

₹853

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Urban Space 100% Cotton Curtains 5 Feet Long Set of 2, 60-65% Room Darkening With Eyelets/Rings for Hanging, Tieback Included (Palm Lagoon Green, 5 x 4 Feet) View Details checkDetails

₹1,160

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tranquebar Curtain Co. Window Curtains 5 Feet, 60-65% Room Darkening, Yellow Bird Print, Cotton Curtains for Window, Cotton Curtains 5 Feet Long Set of 2, BackTabs, Tori (152 cm) - Set of 2 View Details checkDetails

₹1,140

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LINENWALAS Cotton Linen Solid Sheer Curtain Set with Grommet Curtains Rings Non Blackout Window Curtain - Set of 2 -Natural Linen - 4.5Ft X5Ft. View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RANGBHAR Linen Textured Sheer Curtains with Eyelets, Light Filtering Curtains 7 Feet, Blue Sparrows, Door-7 Feet X 4 Feet View Details checkDetails

₹1,423

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Urban Space Linen Textured Sheer Curtain for Door Living Room, 35-40% Room Darkening, Decorative Curtains with Eyelets, Set of 2 Curtains - White with pom pom (Door -7 feet x 4 feet) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Clasiko Block Print Sheer Door Curtains; 40% Light Filtering Linen Textured Curtains with Eyelets & Tieback; Set of 2; 54x84 Inches/ 7 Feet; Elysian Blossom View Details checkDetails

₹1,194

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HOMEMONDE Solid Cotton Linen Curtain with Beautiful Pompoms Door 7 Feet Curtains Set for Living Room, Bedroom, Office, Mint Green - Sheer, Grommet View Details checkDetails

₹1,173

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HOMEMONDE 100% Complete Blackout Long Door Curtains 8 Feet with Eyelets Heavy Faux Silk Room Darkening Blackout Curtain, Heat Reducing Panels Set of 6 - (Solid Urban Ash) View Details checkDetails

₹4,229

amazonLogo
GET THIS

STYLOCASA Silk Jacquard Room Darkening Tree Designs Jute Curtains for Long Door 9 feet Long Living Room Bedroom, Beige, Set of 2 View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fabricart Window |Door Silk Curtain- 100% Raw Dupioni Silk Lined Rodpocket Panel-46 w X 95 h-Silver View Details checkDetails

₹2,800

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ami Creation Silk Jacquard Leaf Design 80% Room Darkening Curtains 9 Feet for Door, Living Room, Bedroom, Hall (Pink, Set of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GOHD Cutwork Floral. Kitchen Curtain Set. Swag Valance and Tier Set. Nice Embroidery on Faux Silk Fabric with cutworks. (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹5,513

amazonLogo
GET THIS

haus & kinder Embroidered Sheer Polyester Curtains for Door Set of 1, Serene Tendrils Curtains, 250 GSM, Nature White Design, Hangs with Eyelets, Sun Light Filtering 7 Feet Curtains View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Urban Space Embroidery Curtains for Door, 100% Cotton Curtain 7 Ft Pack of 1 Decorative Curtain with Tassels, Tieback & Eyelets with Curtain, 60-65% Room Darkening Curtain (Vintage Yellow, 7 Feet) View Details checkDetails

₹892

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lyla® Pastoral Butterfly Tulle Roman Curtain Embroidered Sheer White 0.8x2m | Home & Garden | Window Treatments & Hardware | Curtains Drapes & Valances | Curtains Drapes & Valances View Details checkDetails

₹1,551

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Elegant White Sheer Embroidered Curtain Panel for Living Room & Bedroom – Floral Design, Premium Voile Lace Window Drapes for Home Decor, Lightweight Privacy Curtain – (Pack of 1) (W 4.5 X 8 FT.) View Details checkDetails

₹1,985

amazonLogo
GET THIS

littlelotus Leaf Pattern Embroidery Tissue Net Sheer Transparent Curtains for Door 7 feet Long Set of 2, Cream View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Curtains can transform the mood of any space instantly, giving it a fresh look and feel. From flowy floral prints that bring softness and charm to simple, solid linen curtains that offer understated elegance, there is a style to match every aesthetic. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale brings exciting opportunities to upgrade your windows with amazing discounts on linen curtains, silk curtains, and more.

Festive curtain collection with linen and silk designs adds charm and style to your living room effortlessly.(AI generated)
To make shopping easier, we have handpicked our top favourites, combining style, quality, and affordability. Whether you are looking for curtains for the living room, bedroom, or any corner of your home, these selections promise to add character, comfort, and a festive touch to your interiors.

Cotton curtains for your home

Cotton curtains are a versatile choice, bringing comfort and freshness to any room. Soft and breathable, they allow natural light to filter through while maintaining privacy. Available in an array of colours and patterns, cotton curtains complement modern, minimalist, or traditional interiors effortlessly. They are easy to wash and maintain, making them ideal for daily use. Perfect for bedrooms, kitchens, and living spaces, these curtains create a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Explore cotton curtains during the Amazon Sale for stylish options at great prices.

Top deals for you

1.

RANGBHAR Handloom Cotton Semi Sheer Curtains For Windows, Cotton Semi Sheer Curtains 5 Feet Set Of 2 With Eyelets, (Green, Window-5 Feet X 4 Feet)
2.

HOMEMONDE Cotton Curtains 7 Feet Long - Transparent Sun Light Filtering Sheer Door Curtain, Rod Pocket Top Style Pack of 2 - (Yellow & Green, 84 Inch)
3.

HOMEMONDE Sheer Curtains 7 Feet Long Panels Set of 2 Transparent Light Filtering Drapes with Rod Pocket Living Room, Office Decoration, 84 Inches - Beige - Solid
4.

Urban Space 100% Cotton Curtains 5 Feet Long Set of 2, 60-65% Room Darkening With Eyelets/Rings for Hanging, Tieback Included (Palm Lagoon Green, 5 x 4 Feet)
5.

Tranquebar Curtain Co. Window Curtains 5 Feet, 60-65% Room Darkening, Yellow Bird Print, Cotton Curtains for Window, Cotton Curtains 5 Feet Long Set of 2, BackTabs, Tori (152 cm) - Set of 2
Linen curtains for an aesthetic appeal

Linen curtains add a touch of effortless charm and sophistication to your interiors. Their natural texture and subtle sheen create a calming and airy atmosphere, perfect for living rooms and bedrooms. Lightweight yet durable, linen curtains drape beautifully and enhance any décor style from contemporary to rustic. They are easy to maintain and offer a timeless aesthetic that never goes out of style. Shop linen curtains during Amazon offers to combine practicality with refined elegance for your home windows.

Top deals for you

6.

LINENWALAS Cotton Linen Solid Sheer Curtain Set with Grommet Curtains Rings Non Blackout Window Curtain - Set of 2 -Natural Linen - 4.5Ft X5Ft.
7.

RANGBHAR Linen Textured Sheer Curtains with Eyelets, Light Filtering Curtains 7 Feet, Blue Sparrows, Door-7 Feet X 4 Feet
8.

Urban Space Linen Textured Sheer Curtain for Door Living Room, 35-40% Room Darkening, Decorative Curtains with Eyelets, Set of 2 Curtains - White with pom pom (Door -7 feet x 4 feet)
Silk curtains for festive glamour

Silk curtains bring instant glamour and luxury to your interiors, making any room feel festive and special. Smooth, lustrous, and soft, they add depth and richness to living rooms and bedrooms alike. Available in vibrant colours and intricate patterns, silk curtains instantly elevate your décor during celebrations or special occasions. Their elegant drape catches light beautifully, creating a sophisticated ambience. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale to choose silk curtains that combine opulence and style while adding a festive touch to your home.

Top deals for you

11.

HOMEMONDE 100% Complete Blackout Long Door Curtains 8 Feet with Eyelets Heavy Faux Silk Room Darkening Blackout Curtain, Heat Reducing Panels Set of 6 - (Solid Urban Ash)
12.

STYLOCASA Silk Jacquard Room Darkening Tree Designs Jute Curtains for Long Door 9 feet Long Living Room Bedroom, Beige, Set of 2
13.

Fabricart Window |Door Silk Curtain- 100% Raw Dupioni Silk Lined Rodpocket Panel-46'' w X 95'' h-Silver
14.

Ami Creation Silk Jacquard Leaf Design 80% Room Darkening Curtains 9 Feet for Door, Living Room, Bedroom, Hall (Pink, Set of 2)
15.

GOHD Cutwork Floral. Kitchen Curtain Set. Swag Valance and Tier Set. Nice Embroidery on Faux Silk Fabric with cutworks. (Grey)
Embroidered curtains to bring home some easy styling

Embroidered curtains are an effortless way to add charm and personality to your windows. Delicate stitching and intricate designs bring texture, colour, and style to any room without overwhelming the décor. Perfect for living rooms or bedrooms, they complement both modern and traditional interiors. Lightweight and decorative, embroidered curtains can enhance your space instantly while remaining easy to maintain. Browse Amazon offers for embroidered curtains that combine artistry with functionality, making styling your home simple, quick, and stylish.

Top deals for you

16.

haus & kinder Embroidered Sheer Polyester Curtains for Door Set of 1, Serene Tendrils Curtains, 250 GSM, Nature White Design, Hangs with Eyelets, Sun Light Filtering 7 Feet Curtains
17.

Urban Space Embroidery Curtains for Door, 100% Cotton Curtain 7 Ft Pack of 1 Decorative Curtain with Tassels, Tieback & Eyelets with Curtain, 60-65% Room Darkening Curtain (Vintage Yellow, 7 Feet)
18.

Lyla® Pastoral Butterfly Tulle Roman Curtain Embroidered Sheer White 0.8x2m | Home & Garden | Window Treatments & Hardware | Curtains Drapes & Valances | Curtains Drapes & Valances
19.

Elegant White Sheer Embroidered Curtain Panel for Living Room & Bedroom – Floral Design, Premium Voile Lace Window Drapes for Home Decor, Lightweight Privacy Curtain – (Pack of 1) (W 4.5 X 8 FT.)
20.

littlelotus Leaf Pattern Embroidery Tissue Net Sheer Transparent Curtains for Door 7 feet Long Set of 2, Cream
  • What type of curtains suit a living room?

    Flowy linen or cotton curtains work beautifully for living rooms, offering a balance of style, light control, and comfort. Silk curtains add a festive or luxurious touch.

  • How do I choose the right colour and pattern?

    Match curtain colours with your walls and décor. Neutral shades create calmness, while vibrant patterns or embroidery add energy and character to the space.

  • Are linen curtains easy to maintain?

    Yes, linen curtains are durable and can be machine-washed or hand-washed, making them ideal for everyday use and long-term elegance.

  • Can I find good deals online?

    Amazon offers seasonal sales and discounts on a wide range of curtains, including linen, silk, and embroidered options for home styling.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
