Forgetful with watering? These 5 houseplants don’t mind a little neglect and still keep your home looking fresh

I’ll admit it. I love having house plants around, but sometimes watering them slips my mind. Busy weeks, long days, and the occasional lazy afternoon mean I can’t always keep up. Thankfully, some plants don’t need too much water and still manage to brighten up a room. These five are my go-to suggestions when someone wants greenery without the constant care. Low-maintenance house plants like snake plant, rubber plant, and money plant bring greenery, colour, and charm to homes without constant watering.

1. Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)

The snake plant has a way of looking sharp without asking for much. Its upright leaves add structure to any corner, and it is famously tough. Forget it for a week, and it will still look as good as ever. I also like how it quietly works to filter the air, making it both beautiful and useful.

2. ZZ Palm (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)

The ZZ palm feels almost too good to be true. The leaves are glossy, the plant is hardy, and it grows slowly enough that you won’t have to fuss with it often. It’s one of the best house plants for anyone who wants a touch of green without thinking about maintenance. I’ve often recommended it for offices where people want freshness with no extra effort.

3. Rubber Plant (Ficus elastica)

The rubber plant makes a bold statement with its glossy, dark leaves that instantly draw attention. It has presence and instantly makes a room feel put together. The best part is that it doesn’t sulk if you forget to water it. In fact, it prefers a lighter hand with care. A well-placed pot in the living room can fill an empty spot while adding a bold touch.

4. Money Plant (Epipremnum aureum)

The money plant always brings a bit of charm. Its climbing vines spill over shelves or trail down from hanging baskets, giving interiors a relaxed, cheerful feel. It doesn’t mind if you miss a week of watering, and many people also enjoy the idea of it symbolising good fortune. It’s an easy win for anyone who wants greenery with character.

5. Jade Plant (Crassula ovata)

The jade plant is often called the “friendship tree”, and it has a charm that’s both decorative and symbolic. Its thick, glossy leaves store water, which makes it forgiving if you forget to top it up for a week. It looks lovely on windowsills, coffee tables, or work desks and is often seen as a sign of good luck. Easy to manage and long-lasting, it’s a classic choice for potted plants for the home.

These are the best plants for the home when you want impact without the pressure of strict routines. Each one brings its own personality, from sculptural leaves to bursts of colour, and all of them forgive the occasional forgotten watering can. If you’re looking for potted plants for your home that make interiors look alive with very little effort, these five are always worth considering.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

