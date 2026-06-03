Canadian vlogger uses Indian steel thali as ‘aesthetic’ jewellery organiser, desi internet says ‘behen woh thali hai’

Expressing her satisfaction with the setup, she concluded, “I just love my jewellery plate. It is so satisfying.”

In the video, Anais explained that she bought the plate from Dollarama for around $3 to $4 after having it on her Pinterest inspiration board for a long time. She then emptied a bag of accessories and neatly arranged her collection across the plate's compartments. Bangles, rings, earrings, vintage watches and even a claw clip were each assigned their own section, transforming the steel tray into a jewellery organiser.

In an Instagram post shared on May 21, Anais Young demonstrated how she uses the steel tray to organise her jewellery collection, unknowingly turning a common Indian household item into a talking point. (Also read: Man calls Vande Bharat journey from Chennai to Bengaluru ‘the worst’: Kids kept kicking him as parents 'stayed silent' )

One person's trendy decor find is another person's everyday kitchen essential. That's exactly what happened when a Canadian influencer showcased an Indian steel thali as an aesthetic jewellery organiser, prompting a flood of reactions from desi social media users.

Desi internet reacts The video quickly gained traction, with many viewers pointing out that the "jewellery organiser" was actually a steel thali commonly found in Indian households. One user joked, "The West yearns for thalis." Another wrote, "Ain't no way the West now colonised the THALI dawg." A third commented, "Girl, put that thali down." Others joined in with humorous takes, with one user writing, "I am howling! Langar thalis gentrification."

Another user remarked, "Ms girl picked up a thali and called it a jewellery organiser." One commenter joked, "I ate lunch on one of these aesthetic thalis today." Another explained, "Gurl, this is a THALI, okay, THALI, which is equivalent to a plate where you have meals." Highlighting the contrast in perception, one user quipped, "When we do it: Cringe. When the West does it: Aesthetic. Make it make sense."

Influencer issues clarification Following the flood of comments, Anais addressed the discussion by updating the caption of her post and acknowledging the cultural significance of the plate. She wrote, "Learned that this plate is called a 'Thali', traditionally used in Indian communities."

Addressing concerns about cultural appropriation, she added, "Following recent comments, I want to sincerely apologise if this video came across as cultural appropriation. My intention was never to offend or disrespect Asian or Indian culture. I appreciate the feedback and will be more mindful moving forward."