Celebrity-style luxury home on a budget? Architect shares 6 aesthetic design suggestions that actually work

As you scroll past the walk-in tours of celebrities in their lavish mansions and bungalows, with every corner filled with luxurious details, homeowners do wonder if they can recreate the same exquisite look at home. But affordability is one factor that comes as a reality check.



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Embrace posh interiors with the help of smart design choices. (Representational picture: Freepik)

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But luxurious design does not always have to come along with a hefty price tag. We reached out to an expert to understand how homeowners can achieve a high-end look without it costing an arm and a leg. Bhumit Shah, architect and founder of 18Studiioz, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, shared that creating luxurious interiors does not require an extravagant budget or expensive decor pieces. With smart and practical design choices, you can make your home elegant and sophisticated.

Bhumit shared what exactly defines luxury: “Luxury is increasingly defined by atmosphere, proportion, textures, and functionality rather than just premium materials."

He further described that one needs to keep thoughtful design at the forefront. “At its core, luxury is not defined by how expensive a home looks, but by how thoughtfully it is designed. Proportion, lighting, textures, and simplicity often have a greater impact than costly materials.”

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{{^usCountry}} The architect shared a comprehensive guide, outlining the essentials required to make your home luxurious without overspending: 1. Go floor-to-ceiling for a grand effect {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The architect shared a comprehensive guide, outlining the essentials required to make your home luxurious without overspending: 1. Go floor-to-ceiling for a grand effect {{/usCountry}}

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When you install curtains from the ceiling level, the room looks bigger and more premium.

Emphasise vertical height to make a home feel luxurious easily.

Spaces naturally appear larger and more premium when design elements extend fully from floor to ceiling.

Instead of standard-height wardrobes, opt for ceiling-touch units that create a seamless and uncluttered appearance.

Installing curtains from ceiling level rather than directly above windows instantly makes the room feel taller and more elegant.

These full-height elements visually expand the room and create the kind of refined finish often seen in luxury homes and hotels.

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2. Warm lighting makes all the difference

Go for warm lighting with pendant lamps and wall scones.

Warm lighting creates a softer, richer, and more welcoming atmosphere. It enhances textures, adds depth to interiors, and makes spaces feel instantly more luxurious.

One can choose from concealed LED strips, pendant lamps, wall sconces, or floor lighting.

3. Use textures instead of expensive materials

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Micro-cement finishing is rising as an affordable alternative.

Marble, veneer, and natural stone are commonly associated with luxury interiors, but they can significantly increase costs. A smarter alternative is using textured finishes that offer a similar premium appeal without stretching the budget.

Go for materials like fabric wall panels, micro-cement finishes, textured laminates, and matte surfaces.

Micro-cement is becoming popular for its seamless, minimal look that feels contemporary and elegant.

Upholstered panels can instantly make bedrooms and living spaces feel warm and high-end.

4. Mirrors instantly expand a space

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Mirrors instantly make the place look much bigger.

Using large mirrors is one of the most effective interior design tricks for making spaces look bigger and brighter.

Oversized wall mirrors reflect light and create the illusion of openness, making compact rooms feel significantly more spacious.

Reflective mirror panels on ceilings or feature walls can further enhance the sense of height and luxury.

When paired with warm lighting and minimal decor, mirrors also add a glamorous touch without requiring a heavy investment.

5. Introduce curves and fluted details

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Curved arches impart depth.

Luxury interiors often stand out because of subtle detailing rather than excessive decoration.

Adding curved elements or fluted textures can instantly elevate a simple room.

Curved walls or arches created using plywood or gypsum add softness and fluidity to a space, giving it a more designer-led appearance.

Fluted panels, whether used on walls, furniture, or partitions, introduce texture and sophistication while remaining minimal.

6. Minimal ceilings create modern luxury

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Ensure the ceiling is not too heavily ornate.

Luxury does not mean heavy false ceilings or elaborate designs. Minimal ceiling can make the room look more sophisticated and way larger and more open.

Simple ceiling designs with linear grooves, concealed lighting, and uncluttered finishes give homes a sleek and elegant appearance.

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