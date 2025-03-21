Climate art installation that brings the global crisis to life will melt when Delhi NCR temperature hits 53°C

Climate change is no longer distant, confined to watching glaciers melting, protests on TV, or reading numbers and reports headlining in papers. Tragically, human perception remains short-sighted, with a tunnel vision mentality: If it doesn't affect me, I don't care. But are you really so isolated? The IMD's 2025 summer forecast has predicted above-normal heatwave days from March to May, with temperatures rising 4.5 degrees Celsius or more above normal. The art installation shows the grim reality of global climate change in a 'living' manner.

Still think it doesn’t affect you? Sometimes, we need a wake-up call, something visceral and tangible to yank you out of ignorance and truly grasp the urgency of climate change. But how do you translate something so vast and omnipresent into a digestible, visible experience?

Meet Below2°, an innovative, climate-responsive art installation that will melt with the rising temperature.

What is Below 2°

The art installation has over 1000 repurposed golf balls.

Below2° is a climate-responsive art installation at Karma Lakelands, Gurgaon, created by artist Aakash Ranison with ideation and execution by the Greener Earth Foundation.

This unique installation, made from golf balls and wax that melts at 53°C, temperature parts of Delhi NCR could reach if global warming exceeds 2°C, serves as a powerful reflection of the climate crisis. Symbolising the generation inheriting the dying world, the installation featured 1,000 repurposed golf balls handpainted by children. It is a living artwork that will melt if the NCR temperature reaches the threshold, making the urgency of climate change impossible to ignore.

Further, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, artist Aakash Ranison and Diki Bhutia, Director, Environmental Sustainability, Karma Lakelands shared the breakdown of the art's meaning.

Sharing their inspiration, Aakash was driven by his love for science, art, and nature to create an installation that bridges knowledge with emotion, making climate change more tangible. Diki, as a mother, felt the urgency of sustainability and the responsibility to protect the world for future generations, making Below 2° a powerful call to action.

The symbolism behind the art

The art installation features animal at risk of extinction.

Aakash shared the meanings and metaphors behind each of the aspects of the art:

Golf balls: They symbolize human recreation and privilege — activities that contribute to environmental impact, often unknowingly. By repurposing 1,000 golf balls, we are transforming something associated with leisure into a statement of responsibility.

The involvement of children in painting these balls is intentional—they are the generation that will inherit this planet. Their colourful strokes represent hope, yet their innocence stands in stark contrast to the heavy burden they will bear if climate action is delayed.

The melting wax: It is a direct metaphor for climate change, it visually mirrors the deterioration of our planet as temperatures rise. The uniquely crafted wax blend melts at 53°C, a threshold that parts of Delhi NCR could reach if global warming exceeds 2°C. Below2° also features 14 species from the IUCN Red List—each one at risk due to habitat destruction, rising temperatures, and human activity. As the installation melts, it depicts that these species are on the brink of extinction. The living nature of the installation makes climate change a tangible experience rather than an abstract concept.

Visitor takeaways

The duo shared the vision for what it hopes visitors will take away from the installation. Aakash said, “I want visitors to feel the urgency of our climate crisis. Below2° doesn’t just tell you about climate change—it lets you witness its effects in real-time. We have already breached 1.5°C in 2024 globally, and if we continue at this pace, we will exceed 2°C between 2050-2060—triggering irreversible damage, from biodiversity collapse to habitat destruction and species extinction. This installation serves as a wake up call that we are nearing the tipping point. If we touch 2°C globally, this installation collapses—just as our ecosystems will. As the wax melts, it should leave people questioning their own carbon footprints and what they can do to prevent this reality."

Similarly, Dikki added, “Through this installation, we want visitors to reflect on their daily choices — how they travel, consume resources, and engage with nature. If each person leaves with a heightened awareness and a commitment to change, then this project has served its purpose.”

Sustainability shaping travel trends

Sustainability is reshaping the way we travel, with eco-conscious choices becoming a priority for modern explorers. Diki added, “Travelers today are increasingly conscious of their environmental impact, with 76 percent expressing a desire for more sustainable travel options. Sustainable travel is no longer a niche — it has become mainstream, with resorts and hotels adopting eco-conscious practices such as zero-waste initiatives, rainwater harvesting, solar energy utilization, and carbon offset programs. Water conservation efforts, including rainwater harvesting and a wastewater treatment system, help maintain responsible water usage. Electric golf carts and bicycles minimise carbon emissions, while afforestation drives and organic farming contribute to biodiversity and ecological balance.”

