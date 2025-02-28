Brace for above-normal heatwave days between March and May | IMD summer forecast

India is likely to witness above-normal maximum temperatures in most parts between March and May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts. Earlier this month, heatwave conditions were experienced in coastal areas of Maharashtra—unusual for February.(Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)

More heatwave days are also likely to be witnessed across most parts of the country during the months.

The IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum is over 40°C in the plains, and also the temperature is 4.5 degrees Celsius or more above normal.

March-May season to see above-normal heat

During March to May season 2025, above-normal number of heatwave days are likely over most parts of the country except over northeast India, extreme north India and southwestern and southern parts of Peninsular India, the weather agency said.

The rainfall during March averaged over the country as a whole is also most likely to be normal, the weather agency said.

“Above-normal rainfall is likely over parts of Peninsular India and neighbouring regions of south of central India, while normal to below-normal rainfall is likely in the rest of the country,” the IMD said.

The IMD attributed the unusual rise in temperature to a presence of strong easterly winds, which they said were blocking the cool sea breeze.

On January 18, HT highlighted how rising temperatures across India are blurring seasonal distinctions.

Analysis of IMD’s century-long temperature data shows the October-December post-monsoon season is warming at a rate of 1.01 degrees Celsius per century, followed by the January-February winter months at 0.73 degrees Celsius. Pre-monsoon (March-May) and monsoon (June-September) seasons are warming at relatively slower rates of 0.62 degrees Celsius and 0.45 degrees Celsius respectively.