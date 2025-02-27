Summer's here: Delhi sees warmest Feb night in decades; Winter season to officially end around this day

With summers starting to set in already in Delhi, the city on Thursday recorded its warmest February night in 74 years with the temperature reaching 19.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Picnic under the tree shades in Lodhi Garden Lawns as temperatures rise in Delhi(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

IMD said Thursday's temperature is the highest minimum ever recorded for February at Safdarjung between 1951 and 2025 for Delhi.

"Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees celsius today, February 27, 2025. This is the highest minimum temperature ever recorded for February at Safdarjung between 1951 and 2025,” news agency PTI quoted IMD as saying, adding that data prior to 1951 was unavailable.

The February 27 figures broke February 25's record when Delhi logged its highest minimum temperature for the month at 19 degrees celsius.

The above followed by 18.6 degrees celsius in 1973, 18.5 degrees celsius on February 20, 2015, 18.2 degrees celsius in 1992 and 18.0 degrees celsius in 1988, which ranked as the fifth highest, according to figures cited in the PTI report.

Delhi weather forecast

Delhi residents woke up to a cloudy sky on Thursday, the maximum temperature recorded at 25 degrees celsius, 1.1 degrees below the normal average, the IMD said.

This comes a day after the city recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season at 32.4 degrees celsius on Wednesday.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of private weather forecaster Skymet Weather, told PTI that due to a cloudy sky and light drizzling in the capital, the minimum temperature is expected to drop again from today and remain stable until March 3 or 4.

Winter to end around this date

A new western disturbance is expected in the first week of March, which, along with snowfall in the hills, will alter the wind pattern, Palawat said.

The Skymet vice president also said that around March 10, winter season would end in Delhi, after which atmospheric pressure will start rising again and there will be no further drop in temperature.

The weather department has predicted a thunderstorm with rain for Friday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 23 degrees celsius and 16 degrees celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour average air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category, with an AQI reading of 215 at 4 PM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 "very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe."