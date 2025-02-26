Why is Mumbai experiencing a heatwave in February?

Coastal areas of Maharashtra have been experiencing heatwave-like conditions since February 24 – an unusual for the month. The IMD has also predicted a gradual rise in the minimum temperatures across northwest India.(File)

For Mumbai and its nearby areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for February 25 and February 26.

On February 25, the weather station in Santacruz on Tuesday recorded 38.7 degrees Celsius, which was 5.9 degrees Celsius above the normal range and the highest maximum temperature recorded since February 19, 2017, when it was 38.8 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Monday was 38.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has also predicted a gradual rise in the minimum temperatures across northwest India, as reported by ANI.

Why is Mumbai experiencing a heatwave?

According to Sushma Nair, scientist, IMD, Mumbai, the city has always recorded higher temperatures towards the end of February.

She attributed the unusual rise in temperature to a presence of strong easterly winds, which she said were blocking the cool sea breeze.

“We have always seen higher temperatures towards the end of February, so a heat wave was not unprecedented,” Nair said.

“For any coastal city, the sea breeze regulates the temperature, which currently has a delayed onset and reaches by 10am to 11am when the temperature is already hot,” the scientist added.

The IMD expects a slight temperature drop on Thursday, however it is not likely to bring much relief.

M Mohapatra, director general of IMD, said that parts of the west coast begin heating up first as summer temperatures set in over the country.

“Heat propagates south to north. Heating is maximum over the west coast region at the end of February. In March, Gujarat, Odisha etc also start recording heat waves. There is propagation of heat from this region,” Mohapatra said.

The IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum is over 40°C in the plains, and also the temperature is 4.5°C or more above normal.

The IMD officially considers December to February to be the winter months. On January 18, HT highlighted how rising temperatures across India are blurring seasonal distinctions.

Analysis of IMD’s century-long temperature data shows the October-December post-monsoon season is warming at a rate of 1.01 degrees Celsius per century, followed by the January-February winter months at 0.73 degrees Celsius. Pre-monsoon (March-May) and monsoon (June-September) seasons are warming at relatively slower rates of 0.62 degrees Celsius and 0.45 degrees Celsius respectively.