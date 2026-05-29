Code red: What it will take to make it through summer

The opening chapter of Kim Stanley Robinson’s novel The Ministry for the Future (2020) is set in India, amid a heatwave. (HT Imaging via ChatGPT & Midjourney)

In one small town, electricity has failed.

The wet-bulb temperature, a metric that combines air temperature and humidity to indicate whether humans can cool off via sweating, has crossed a dangerous threshold.

People wade into a lake to survive.

But the lake has heated up, and they perish there.

Of course, it’s science-fiction. Or is it?

And for how long?

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When the first prime minister of Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew, was asked in 1999 what made his country’s transformation possible, he listed air conditioning as a key factor.

He added that, as a technology, it had changed the nature of civilisation by enabling sustained work in the tropics. One of his first acts as prime minister, in the 1960s (he was PM from 1959 to 1990), was to install air-conditioning in government buildings.

Thermal comfort is not a luxury that low-income citizens in developing countries should have to earn the right to, as and when they become wealthier. It is a prerequisite for the productive, cognitive, human work that makes countries rich.

Singapore understood this, and did not treat cooling as a luxury to be deferred until prosperity arrived. It became prosperous, in part, because it decided that extreme heat, with all its fallouts, was a problem to be solved, rather than a condition to be endured.

We aren’t there yet. And it is costing us.

As things stand, according to the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change, India lost an estimated 247 billion potential labour hours to extreme heat exposure in 2024 alone.

That translates to $194 billion in potential income losses from heat-related reductions in labour capacity, much of it in agriculture and construction.

This is how we quantify impact because it makes the damage visible to institutions more fluent in economics than in human suffering. The real question we face is, of course, deeper: How do we, as a country of over 1.4 billion, intend to prepare for a world that will likely soon cross the threshold of 1.5 degrees of warming (over pre-industrial levels)?

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At the moment, we continue to treat cooling as an elite perk.

The air-conditioned office, home, car and railway coach are luxuries for the very few. Only 30% of coaches operated by the Indian Railways, for instance, are air-conditioned. In terms of seats, the gap is even wider: about 78% of all railway berths are non-air-conditioned.

We have seen the launch of the Vande Bharat in 2019, a gleaming, fully air-conditioned rail service, priced accordingly, with sleeper fares per head starting at about ₹1,000. We saw the Amrit Bharat launched in 2024. Modern but explicitly non-AC, its sleeper fares per head start at ₹149.

We do not yet have the third option: trains that are temperature-controlled and affordable.

In a country where heat claims hundreds of lives each year, this pattern is repeated across urban transport, housing, offices, schools, hospitals.

The burden of rising heat falls disproportionately on the lower-income strata. Informal and daily-wage workers without paid leave pay for hot days through lost working hours, which can mean less food, or none at all, on the plate.

It will take some updating of our worldview to see heat not as an inherent condition of life but a manageable variable. And, increasingly, a threat. Countries that plan for this new reality will be best-placed to limit the human toll.

To be sure, India isn’t alone in struggling to make the shift. The dilemma is visible in countries around the world.

An estimated 4 million homes in the UK now have air conditioning, up from about half that three years ago, The Guardian reported last week. Electricity costs remain a worry; as does the strain on the grid and the carbon costs of cooling.

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