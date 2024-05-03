Designing a child's room is a labour of love, requiring attention to detail, creativity and a deep understanding of your child's preferences so, by staying attuned to evolving trends, embracing sustainability and infusing unique touches, you can create a space where your child's imagination can thrive. Search no further as we got you sorted with expert tips and trends to help you craft a space where your child's imagination can flourish. Creative kids' spaces: Expert tips for designing your child's dream room (Photo by Kaitlin Abendroth)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Apourva, Co-Founder of Life n Colors, shared, “Through various encounters with children, we've learned that their imagination knows no bounds and their ideas often shape the latest trends in decor. One primary trend we have witnessed in the past couple of years is that parents nowadays spend considerable effort on designing kids' rooms. One main change compared to earlier times is the use of theme/story-based design efforts for kids' rooms. Another change is that, unlike in earlier years, people now design kids' rooms for 2-3 time frames. Earlier people used to design for 8-10 years, now they are willing to do complete makeovers depending on the kid’s age. Third trend is the use of unisex colors drifting away from the generic blue for boys and pink for girls colors. We see the use of pastels, and mixed colors irrespective of gender.”

Based on the past year's data, she highlighted the growing use of following kids' designs/themes -

World Map wallpaper trends: Families appreciate wallpapers that educate and decorate simultaneously, especially with world maps, fostering a love for geography. Story-themed wallpapers: Designs featuring animals in various settings like habitats or attending school create engaging narratives for children. Space and Solar theme: Popular among boys, wallpapers depicting outer space and solar systems ignite imagination and curiosity. Pastel colours, floral and tropical themes: Girls' rooms are often adorned with soft pastel hues, floral patterns and tropical motifs, including chinoiserie designs.

According to Apourva, wallpapers offer a cost-effective alternative to expensive furniture changes, making redecorating more accessible and affordable. She said, “Installing and replacing them is simple, providing the flexibility to achieve the desired design theme or to easily makeover the room in the future, without the need for costly furniture replacements.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Aradhana Dalmia, Founder of The Artemist, revealed, “Children's rooms are getting more attention now than ever before. The obvious blues and pinks are being ditched and instead softer and more gender-neutral palettes are being incorporated. Designers are creating immersive experiences for creative thinking for children, using thematic wallpapers, murals, reading nooks, climbing walls, and wall art. Some themes we have seen being used a lot recently are animal kingdoms, tropical jungles, space and travel. Oh and bunk beds are coming back!”

Asserting that wallpapers and gallery walls are the easiest ways to upgrade and add a sense of newness to the room, she said, “There are lots of art prints with positive affirmations, favourite sports, role models, colour patterns, etc available online that can be framed and used to redecorate your walls.”

Ridhi Khosla Jalan, Premier Interiors and Home Decor Influencer in India, suggested that while designing your kid's room, one has to find a balance between style as well as practicality. Thus, investing in multifunctional furniture pieces such as stools with built-in storage space or a dressing table that doubles as a study table optimises space utilisation while catering to the varied needs of children.

She said, “It's essential to recognise that their needs and preferences evolve as children grow, requiring corresponding adjustments in their living environment. Hence, the room must be tailored to align with their developmental stage. Parents should not overlook the aspect of ease when it comes to maintaining the room. Nothing can ruin a child’s routine more than constantly looking after their room. Therefore, easy organisation is paramount. You would want to build and organize the room in a way that they find easy to maintain.”

She added, “Another noteworthy consideration is the color palette. Kids own so many things like toys, books, sports gear, art supplies, etc. that come in a plethora of colors. As a result, kids are always stimulated. Their room should be a place of calmness that helps them to unwind. Hence, opting for a neutral color palette contributes to establishing a sense of grounding amidst the inherent vibrancy of their life. Lastly, there is also a growing demand for the use of eco-friendly and nontoxic materials in kids' rooms.”

The seamless amalgamation of these elements will help in the creation of a harmonious environment while also providing foundational support for the well-being of kids. In the end, the most beautiful rooms are those that inspire them to grow and dream big.