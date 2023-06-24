Flash drive: Meet Emil George, of the fastest solo car expedition aross India

Emil George developed a need for speed quite early. PREMIUM At the Namikala Pass in Ladakh. The 19,426 km across India involved arid deserts, icy roads and mountain sickness. All part of the fantasy, George says.

Growing up in the village of Kudiyanmala in Kannur, Kerala, he watched daring jeep drivers race down rutted roads in all weather. “The jeep was our mode of transport… for carrying agricultural goods, going to church or school,” says George, 35. “Each vehicle often carried up to 20 people. The drivers manoeuvred through muddy, often dangerous roads, and they were local heroes.”

Like most boys in his village, this was his dream job. He learnt to drive early, and picked up the basics of car repair. But he grew up wanting to do more, venture further than the local agricultural produce markets that were the furthest point for the village vehicles.

Last year, that dream was realised. George drove 19,426 km across India in 97 days (September 20 to December 26, 2022), setting a record for fastest solo car expedition across mainland India, in the India Book of Records.

He travelled with a friend, vlogger Sherin Paul, but did all the driving, so claimed the record alone. He called it his Discover India mission, and quite a few sponsors climbed on board, including a study-abroad consultancy, an e-learning company and a matrimonial platform.

The record was incidental, he says. What matters is that he can now say he is an all-terrain, all-weather driver, who has seen his country from end to end. This is a dream he had been working towards for decades.

It began when his parents, both farmers, enrolled him in a boarding school in Kannur city at the age of 10. In the library of his new school, travel and nature magazines offered him hints of what lay beyond the stretch of Kerala that had so far marked the extent of his world. “I saw images of mountains and rivers… things that I had only heard about. I decided that I must see all of it,” he says.

He started small, while a college student in Kochi, criss-crossing south India on a motorcycle. He got his first job, with an immigration consultancy, and began saving up for further travel. At 27 came two major milestones. He married his “greatest supporter”, Anju M Sabu, a bank manager; and they bought their first car, an SUV.

Four years later, in 2019, he quit his job and started a car servicing and parts distribution business that left him with more time to travel. His road trips (he often travelled solo or with friends, his wife preferring to stay home) got longer, stretching as far as Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

Then, last year, Paul suggested a road trip through the north-east, a region he had not ventured into yet. They could drive to Sikkim and head across the seven sister states from there, she said. “Given that we were covering such a distance already, we decided to make it an all-India trip,” says George.