HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 25
The evening of July 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Don’t bother searching for what to do after work, that too on a Tuesday. To help you figure out, here’s a curated list of all the exciting events happening in the city today:
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta Ft Ravi Gupta
Where: Laughter Nation, Hauz Khas Village
When: July 25
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Unmoored Origins
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, Tansen Marg
When: July 22 to 31
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Ajiib dastan hai ye!
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 25
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free (First-come basis)
