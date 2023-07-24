Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 25

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 25

ByHTC, New Delhi
Jul 24, 2023 11:50 PM IST

The evening of July 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Don’t bother searching for what to do after work, that too on a Tuesday. To help you figure out, here’s a curated list of all the exciting events happening in the city today:

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta Ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Laughter Nation, Hauz Khas Village

When: July 25

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Unmoored Origins

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, Tansen Marg

When: July 22 to 31

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#Staged

What: Ajiib dastan hai ye!

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 25

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free (First-come basis)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

