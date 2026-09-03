Farah Khan gives a peek into her food-filled visit to Vikas Khanna’s restaurant Bungalow: ‘Things I did to eat…'

Farah Khan visited chef Vikas Khanna’s critically acclaimed Indian restaurant Bungalow in New York City. In an Instagram post dated September 3, 2026, she gave a glimpse of what all she did on her visit and how the entire visit turned out for her. She highlighted that she had been invited by the chef for a free meal at the Bungalow.

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Farah Khan’s visit to the Bungalow

Farah Khan’s visit to chef Vikas Khanna’s restaurant Bungalow was no less than a fun-filled day. She shared a few fun glimpses where she was spotted doing chores at the restaurant, which included cleaning, sweeping, cooking, making laddoo, laying the mat outside the restaurant, and also decorating it to welcome guests.

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{{^usCountry}} In fact, Vikas Khanna was also seen directing her tasks and instructing her on how to decorate and maintain the vibe of the restaurant. Farah was also involved in distributing sweets to guests and dancing with a few dancers on Shah Rukh Khan’s popular song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya.’ In a light-hearted moment, a passerby also gave a penny to dancing Farah. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In fact, Vikas Khanna was also seen directing her tasks and instructing her on how to decorate and maintain the vibe of the restaurant. Farah was also involved in distributing sweets to guests and dancing with a few dancers on Shah Rukh Khan’s popular song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya.’ In a light-hearted moment, a passerby also gave a penny to dancing Farah. {{/usCountry}}

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The entire video featured fun moments, which included Farah sitting outside the restaurant when the place was already completely occupied with guests. The video ended with chef Vikas Khanna serving food to Farah Khan while she was sitting outside the restaurant like a homeless person. She ended the fun video by appreciating the food served to her. She called it, ‘Worth it.’

About the Bungalow

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The Bungalow is Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna’s Indian restaurant located in the heart of New York City. The restaurant offers an array of Indian dishes served with warmth and genuine Indian hospitality. From spice-roasted pineapple to nilgiri tandoori prawns, eggplant bharta, and chicken biryani, the menu consists of flavours from all 28 states of India.

About Vikas Khanna

Chef Vikas Khanna is one of the most renowned and celebrated culinary figures. Born in Amritsar, Vikas has authored over 40 books and earned Michelin stars. He graduated from Manipal Academy of Higher Education in 1991, where he studied hotel management, and then studied at the Culinary Institute of America and New York University.

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