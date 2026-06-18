Farah Khan gives Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor’s 25-year-old kitchen a luxe makeover; see stunning before-and-after pics

"Oh my God, Mahesh wasn't joking when she said that her kitchen is in terrible shape. I think it's been 25 years since Maheep got married. She hasn't even entered the kitchen or seen it. She's only eaten here," Farah joked. The filmmaker then set out to completely transform the space with the help of designers and renovation experts.

Items were stacked on top of cabinets, the built-in oven showed clear signs of wear and tear, and the overall design looked functional but outdated. Even Darshan, the family's cook for more than two decades, revealed that the kitchen had remained unchanged for at least 25 years despite repeated suggestions for a renovation.

When Farah first visited the house, she was shocked by the condition of the space. The kitchen had reportedly not been renovated since Maheep and Sanjay got married. The "before" images showed a dated setup with ageing white cabinets, frosted glass shutters, worn countertops, and cluttered storage spaces.

What began as a light-hearted conversation quickly turned into a full-scale revamp of the Kapoor family's 25-year-old kitchen, resulting in a luxurious and modern space that left the couple speechless. (Also read: Step inside Vedang Raina's stylish Mumbai apartment with vintage decor; Farah Khan can't stop admiring the kitchen )

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor recently gave fans a glimpse of their beautifully renovated kitchen in filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan 's June 17 YouTube video. The makeover was part of Farah's home transformation series, where she surprises celebrity friends with stunning renovations.

From cluttered and outdated to contemporary luxury The result was a sleek, modern kitchen that looked worlds apart from its earlier version. The renovated space features elegant champagne-toned cabinetry paired with black accents, premium stone countertops and backsplash, a sophisticated black sink, integrated appliances and floor-to-ceiling storage units.

The new L-shaped layout maximises space while maintaining a clean, clutter-free appearance. Stylish blinds, soft-close drawers, improved lighting, and carefully selected décor elements further elevated the overall design.

Farah was particularly proud of the makeover and highlighted the practical upgrades that came with it. "Your kitchen will never be damaged for the next 25 years. You don't have to do anything," she told Sanjay while showcasing the new features.

She also joked that the makeover was a wedding gift she never got around to giving the couple. "You guys are my friends since long. I did not give you anything at your wedding. Look at this, I have given you a new kitchen," she said.

How Maheep Kapoor reacted The big reveal took place after Maheep and Sanjay returned from London. As they stepped into the transformed space, both appeared visibly stunned. Maheep's immediate reaction was a heartfelt, "Oh my God," as she took in the dramatic changes. The luxurious new kitchen bore little resemblance to the old one, replacing years of clutter and wear with a sophisticated, contemporary aesthetic.

Despite her excitement, Maheep later admitted that she had initially been apprehensive about Farah handling the project. "Now, Farah said that she is going to do my kitchen up. I was damn worried because, you know, Farah's aesthetics. I thought she'd make it multicoloured," she joked. However, her concerns quickly disappeared once she saw the final result.

Praising Farah and her team, Maheep said, "You and your team have done the best, best job. This is my kind of kitchen. So thank you so much. Outstanding." The makeover successfully transformed a kitchen that had remained largely unchanged and ignored for a quarter of a century into a stylish, functional, and luxurious space, proving that sometimes even the most neglected room in the house can become its standout feature.