Step inside a 50-year-old house transformed into a sleek modern sanctuary
From dated to dreamy, here’s a look at a 50-year-old home’s jaw-dropping transformation into a sleek sanctuary.
In an Instagram post dated July 28, 2025, Vivian Foo, a pilot from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, shared a drastic transformation of a 50-year-old house into a modern masterpiece. She shared the before-and-after photos of the bungalow, which took her around 10 months to renovate into a sleek, modern home. Scroll down to check out the stunning makeover of a 50-year-old home.
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Inside 50-year-old home
Vivian Foo bought a 50-year-old home, which was nothing more than an abandoned space. From walls to floorings, wires to pipelines, and even the stairs and verandah area felt deserted. However, she took a chance and turned every stone to transform it into her dream sanctuary.
A 50-year-old home’s stunning second life
After 10 months of sleepless nights and endless scrolling on Pinterest, Vivian finally transformed the deserted spot into her dream home. She chose a white, beige, and rustic brown palette for the entire house to make it look more sleek, modern, and spacious. The double-heighted ceiling of the house is cleverly used to create the illusion of space, and large open-panelled windows in black frames are added to bring in air and light. The light fixtures are also added through the sleek staircase to keep the space warm. The furniture is kept in a combination of beige and rustic brown for that vintage feel, while black fixtures added a contemporary style to the house.
Modular kitchen
The kitchen of this renovated house felt quite modern and practical. The platforms were kept white while earthy browns were used for cabinets. The kitchen walls also feature a few paintings here and there to break that monotonous pattern. The house also boasts a modern washbasin space besides kitchen where black and white fixtures make it look more refined. One of the highlights of the entire house is the clever use of spaces to fit everything without making it look cramped. The area below the staircase is transformed into a sleek storage space tucked carefully behind brown doors.
The staircase area is followed by a living room that features earthy brown furniture and a TV space. A small coffee table, sheer curtains, a sleek showcase cabinet, and green cushions add a homely feel to the space. The entrance of the house delights with a black modern door, followed by a large yet sleek wall mounted shoe cabinet. Additionally, the USP of the house was its curved walls that separated spaces yet kept the house blended in one.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More