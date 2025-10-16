Step inside Shaan's spacious Mumbai triplex with simple yet soulful aesthetic, non-flashy furniture, wooden staircase

The ambience of singer Shaan's Mumbai home is vibrant. Its mix of modern design and personal, family-oriented elements makes it a welcoming space for creative work and family bonding. The singer and his family — wife Radhika and sons Maahi and Soham — gave a tour of the lavish apartment in an October 13 video on filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan's YouTube channel. Also read | Step inside Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad's Lukshmi Vilas Palace, the largest private residence in the world Shaan's Mumbai home is a vibrant and welcoming space that perfectly blends modern design with personal touches. (Pics courtesy: YouTube/ Farah Khan)

Shaan's home is designed to be a comforting space rather than a flashy celebrity home. Radhika, who led the home’s interior decoration, has created a thoughtful and aesthetically pleasing space. The home reflects personal touches from her interior design expertise. It is spread across three levels with distinct areas for different purposes. The spacious triplex includes a studio on one floor, used by Shaan and his sons.

A wooden staircase enhances the home’s grandeur

The main home – a duplex-like section within the triplex – features a beautiful Indian aesthetic with earthly tones in shades of brown, beige, white, and midnight blue, creating a warm and inviting ambience.

A sleek, contemporary wooden staircase with storage is a practical and stylish feature of the multi-level triplex, complementing the home's sophisticated interior design. A seating area near the staircase has a casual vibe with a small white wooden sofa and armchair for a relaxed vibe, suitable for quick chats or informal gatherings.

Furniture that blend with home’s warm ambiance

The formal living room features a rich palette of browns and creams that are balanced by neutral-toned couches and the use of white in the overall house structure – from walls to the floor.

The room serves as a space for family bonding and has a cosy seating arrangements for slightly larger gatherings. It include comfortable seating (sofas and armchairs), and ecorative accents like artwork. The room also features an open dining space, creating a seamless flow between the areas.