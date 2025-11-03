Windows’ new feature allows you to play audio on two Bluetooth devices simultaneously: How to try it

Microsoft's Shared Audio feature in Windows 11 lets users stream audio to two Bluetooth devices at once.(Pexels)

Microsoft is testing a new Shared Audio feature in Windows 11 that allows a PC to stream audio to two Bluetooth devices at once. The capability is currently available in the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.7051 for Dev and Beta Channels.

How it works

Shared Audio uses Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio to broadcast sound to two headphones, speakers, or earbuds without requiring splitters or extra hardware. Users can share music, movies, or games with a friend using separate audio devices, all from the same PC.

The technology also promises improved power efficiency, lower latency, and better battery life on compatible devices.

Device requirements

The feature has strict hardware requirements. PCs must support Copilot+, including certain Surface laptops and Surface Pro Snapdragon X models. Audio accessories also need to support Bluetooth LE Audio, which excludes many older devices. Microsoft plans to expand support to more devices after the public rollout.

How to try Shared Audio

-Check if your PC supports Bluetooth LE Audio via Settings > Bluetooth & Devices.

-Enrol your Copilot+ device in the Windows Insider Program (Dev or Beta Channel).

-Update to Build 26220.7051.

-Connect two LE Audio-enabled headphones or earbuds.

-Enable Shared Audio via the Quick Settings menu to start sharing audio.

Use cases

Shared Audio is aimed at gaming, group study, and shared entertainment, letting two users enjoy the same audio stream without any extra cables or adapters.