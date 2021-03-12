Festival of stories for and by children from March 20-21

A two-day virtual festival from March 20 will celebrate the essence of stories through a bunch of engagement activities for children.

Conceptualised and curated by Kanika Mittal, founder of D.E.A.R Indiya, and Preeti Chaturvedi, founder of www.thehappymomscafe.com, the first edition of The Enchanted Festival of Stories aims at taking kids and their parents into a world of imagination and open up a new dimension to storytelling.

Hosted on the mBeyond club by online grocery retailer Milkbasket, the festival will be a creative indulgence into everything kids hold dear from storytelling, how to get published to baking, dance and epic mix ups and more, a statement said.

Speaking about the festival, Chaturvedi said stories have the power to teleport us to the realm of imagination.

"While some stories offer escape, others prepare us to deal with the world. Whatever the form and format, the world is a bleak place without the power of storytelling," she said.

"The Enchanted Festival of Stories brings together kids and stories, the love of our lives. We also feel that this two-day extravaganza will enable parents to come together with kids and share their little joys and create some unforgettable memories," she added.

According to Mittal, the festival is a tribute to all things children love.

"It is a festival which is not just for the children but by the children as well. Stories are magic and they spark a flight of fantasy in a way no movie or TV series can. We wanted to celebrate the spirit of stories in a way that goes beyond books and transcends into art, food, music, dance and more and the program calendar of enchanted does exactly that," she said.

"With this festival we hope to bring families together for unforgettable fun, we hope to inspire kids to read more and most importantly we want to remind everyone that life is enchanted when it's full of stories," she added.

The highlight of the festival is the deep engagement with kids both at the programming and execution stage. The festival will be opened by celebrated child author, Zuni Chopra.

"The festival brings to life everything that I fell in love with as a child - fantasy, magic, and above all, the wonder to be found in our own reality. I'm so excited to be a part of it," said Chopra.

