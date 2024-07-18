As summer's vibrant hues paint the canvas of our days, it is the perfect time to breathe new life into your living space and embrace the season's energy by tweaking your interior decor and design. Read on if you are looking for some tips to revitalise your home decor, designed with a focus on modern Indian sensibilities and conscious living, Freshen up your living space: Interior design tips to revitalise your home decor in summer months (Photo by Nilanjana)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Lalitesh Mandrekar, General Manager- Design at Godrej Interio, suggested, “Elevate your space by infusing it with pops of colour through handcrafted textiles such as block-printed cushions or woven rugs. Opting for locally-sourced materials like jute or bamboo not only adds a natural touch but also promotes sustainable practices, aligning with the ethos of modern living. To make a statement, consider incorporating a rug with intricate patterns, reminiscent of traditional Indian craftsmanship. Additionally, adding accents in brass or copper can infuse your space with a timeless Indian flair. For a final touch of elegance and functionality, Bamboo Cheek curtains can provide privacy while allowing natural light to filter through, completing the harmonious blend of style and sustainability in your living space.”

Given that indoor plants are a natural choice for summer, Lalitesh Mandrekar recommended, “Opt for low-maintenance varieties like succulents or ferns that thrive in warmer temperatures. Consider potted plants or leafy green accents throughout your space as plants can further enhance the feeling of connection to your surroundings. Display vibrant floral arrangements or hang botanical prints on the walls to add a touch of colour and life.”

According to him, customistion remains key. The decor expert advised, “Showcase your unique style with handcrafted décor pieces or locally-sourced artwork. Rearrange furniture to create conversation nooks or reading retreats. Upcycle vintage finds or use bold, eco-friendly fabrics to create throw pillows or reupholster furniture. Let your creativity shine through while keeping sustainability in mind. Summer is all about blurring the lines between indoors and outdoors. Opt for versatile furniture that can easily transition from cosy living spaces to open-air entertaining areas. This allows you to make the most of warm days and balmy evenings. Consider furniture made from recycled materials or sustainably harvested wood for an eco-conscious touch.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Varun Poddar, Founder of VOX India, opined, “Amidst the ever-evolving landscape of interior design, 2024 unveils a transformative blend of nature's allure, timeless elegance, and eco-conscious practices. Biophilic design emerges as a guiding ethos, seamlessly weaving natural elements into living spaces to cultivate a sanctuary of tranquillity and well-being. Through the infusion of lush greenery, organic textures, and earthy hues, homes become havens that blur the boundaries between indoors and out, fostering a deeper connection to the natural world. Echoing the charm of yesteryears, wooden ceilings reclaim their spotlight, evoking warmth and sophistication.”

He added, “In 2024, the introduction of false Soffit ceilings offers a contemporary twist, marrying tradition with versatility and low-maintenance appeal, transcending fleeting trends to elevate the ambiance of any space with grace and refinement. Sustainability takes centre stage, guiding design choices with a mindful conscience. From energy-efficient solutions to recycled materials, homes become expressions of responsible living, infused with integrity and authenticity, while minimising environmental impact. In parallel, technology revolutionises the very essence of home living, offering seamless integration and unparalleled convenience. Smart features empower homeowners to orchestrate their environments with ease, fostering connectivity and adaptability to modern lifestyles.”

As we embark on this revolutionary journey in interior design, let us embrace the fusion of nature, elegance, sustainability and technology, crafting living spaces that inspire and rejuvenate—a harmonious symphony of innovation and tranquillity. By incorporating these tips, you can create a summery haven that reflects both the vibrant energy of the season and rich modern heritage design, all while keeping sustainability at the forefront.