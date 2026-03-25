From architecture of Hampi to grandeur of Mysuru’s royalty: TVS Motor blends art, mobility at TVS X Collectors’ Soirée
The focus moved beyond performance and specifications, instead exploring how a mobility platform can serve as a canvas for cultural storytelling.
In a departure from conventional automotive showcases, TVS Motor Company hosted the TVS X Collectors’ Soirée as it positioned mobility within the larger context of design, culture, and craft. The event unveiled three one-of-one custom TVS X creations, developed in collaboration with designer Manoviraj Khosla.
The focus moved beyond performance and specifications, instead exploring how a mobility platform can serve as a canvas for cultural storytelling. This marks the first of a series of such curated experiences, forming part of a larger vision to take India’s art and cultural narratives forward through the TVS X as a design canvas.
Bengaluru, central to TVS Motor Company’s EV journey, provides a meaningful launchpad for this initiative, while Karnataka’s rich heritage and architectural legacy make it a natural canvas for storytelling through design. Each custom TVS X draws from Karnataka’s rich artistic heritage. Inspirations range from the architecture of Hampi, the erstwhile capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, to Channapatna’s traditional craft and the grandeur of Mysuru’s royalty.
Speaking at the event, Gaurav Gupta, President – India Two Wheeler Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “Progress without culture is incomplete. With TVS X, we’re bringing Indian art and architectural heritage into a contemporary form, and the first chapter in Karnataka marks the start of a larger journey across India. We’re using TVS X as a canvas to reinterpret India’s art & cultural heritage, where ownership becomes participation in sustaining it and draws inspiration from it.”
Celebrity fashion designer Manoviraj Khosla said, “Design here was integral from the start, transforming the TVS X into a moving canvas that brings together material, form, and narrative.” The TVS X Collectors’ Soirée reflects how products are being redefined—not just as functional objects, but as carriers of identity, narrative, and cultural value.
Proceeds from the collectors’ auction were directed towards A Hundred Hands, reinforcing the initiative’s focus on supporting sustainable livelihoods while preserving traditional craft practices.