From architecture of Hampi to grandeur of Mysuru’s royalty: TVS Motor blends art, mobility at TVS X Collectors’ Soirée

In a departure from conventional automotive showcases, TVS Motor Company hosted the TVS X Collectors’ Soirée as it positioned mobility within the larger context of design, culture, and craft. The event unveiled three one-of-one custom TVS X creations, developed in collaboration with designer Manoviraj Khosla. Each custom TVS X draws from Karnataka’s rich artistic heritage.

The focus moved beyond performance and specifications, instead exploring how a mobility platform can serve as a canvas for cultural storytelling. This marks the first of a series of such curated experiences, forming part of a larger vision to take India’s art and cultural narratives forward through the TVS X as a design canvas.

Bengaluru, central to TVS Motor Company’s EV journey, provides a meaningful launchpad for this initiative, while Karnataka’s rich heritage and architectural legacy make it a natural canvas for storytelling through design. Each custom TVS X draws from Karnataka’s rich artistic heritage. Inspirations range from the architecture of Hampi, the erstwhile capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, to Channapatna’s traditional craft and the grandeur of Mysuru’s royalty.