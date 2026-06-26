From candid moments to cinematic reels: 5 Wedding photography trends couples are embracing this year
From editorial portraits to drone shots, these wedding photography trends are redefining modern celebrations in 2026.
Wedding photography has dramatically changed in the past few years. From pre-wedding shoots to drone shots and candid moments, couples are chasing the best for their big day. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vaibhaav Singvi, founder of The Movie’ing Moments, shared photography trends that will rule 2026.
Also read | How to choose the perfect photographer and videographer to capture every cherished moment on your wedding
1. The film looks is back
“The single most common mood board theme I receive from couples is analogue-inspired photography images with deliberate film grain, reduced digital sharpness, and warm, slightly faded tones that evoke Kodak Portra 400 or Fuji Pro 400H kind of feel,” said Vaibhaav. There's a specific warmth and timelessness to these images that hyper-sharp digital photos lack. The reason couples are gravitating toward this is instinctive: they know they'll be looking at these photographs for the rest of their lives.
2. Candid moments
The couples in their late 20s and 30s are embracing candid shots. They want documentary coverage. They want to move through their wedding day completely naturally and have someone quietly, invisibly capture it as it unfolds. This requires a completely different approach.
3. Dark and cinematic colour grading is having its moment
Vaibhaav highlighted that the overexposed, blown-out highlights that dominated wedding photography for years have given way to something far more dramatic, deeper colour grading with lifted shadows, warm amber tones, and muted highlights. This aesthetic works extraordinarily well at the kinds of venues Indian couples love. Be it heritage havelis, fort properties, palace gardens, or even luxury Mumbai penthouses at dusk. The mood it creates is aspirational without being cold.
4. The same-day edit
“If I had to pick one trend that has produced more tears at weddings than any other in the last two years, it would be the same-day edit,” said Vaibhaav. This is a short cinematic film, typically 3 to 4 minutes, that we edit and play to guests during the evening reception, a few hours after the ceremony. There is nothing quite like watching a couple watch themselves in a beautifully graded film, with the morning's pheras and laughter and their mothers' faces, while they're still surrounded by people they love.
5. The reel matters as much as the album now
According to Vaibhaav, couples now care as much more about the 30-second Instagram teaser as they do about their full wedding film. This has changed how we shoot and how we think about a wedding day. The teaser is often what the couple's friends see first. It shapes the entire emotional narrative of how the wedding is perceived.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More