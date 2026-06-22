From foldable tables to hidden storage, these 7 multifunctional decor ideas are perfect for compact homes

Whether you're decorating a small apartment or simply trying to make better use of limited square footage, the key lies in choosing pieces that work harder. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Harshita Agarwal, interior designer, shares multifunctional decor ideas that not only saves space but also adds flexibility and style to your interiors.

7 multifunctional decor ideas perfect for compact homes.(Pexel)

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1. Use layering to create depth

“Layering is one of the quickest and easiest ways to make a compact home appear to be much richer visually than it is,” said Harshita. By layering different textures, fabrics, rugs, artwork, lighting and accessories together in the same space, you will add depth and character to your room. It has multiple visual points of reference; it no longer feels flat. Instead, it starts to have a range of visual points to look from, adding to the illusion of size.

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Layering is one of the quickest and easiest ways to make a compact home appear to be much richer visually than it is. (Harshita Agarwal interiors)

{{^usCountry}} 2) Utilise warm neutral colour palettes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2) Utilise warm neutral colour palettes {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Harshita recommends using colours that produce an open and spacious effect in a room. Light coloured warm tones, such as warm white, soft beige, sand colours and muted taupe, reflect light from windows, giving a sense of space and creating visual boundaries while still feeling warm and welcoming. Using a combination of these colours also provides a timeless foundation for furniture and decorative items to stand out and not overpower a space. 3) Draw attention to the height of the living space {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harshita recommends using colours that produce an open and spacious effect in a room. Light coloured warm tones, such as warm white, soft beige, sand colours and muted taupe, reflect light from windows, giving a sense of space and creating visual boundaries while still feeling warm and welcoming. Using a combination of these colours also provides a timeless foundation for furniture and decorative items to stand out and not overpower a space. 3) Draw attention to the height of the living space {{/usCountry}}

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Harshita said, “There is more to living in a small apartment than floor space; in a small apartment, you must also use the vertical space.” Using things like floorto-ceiling draperies, tall cabinetry, large mirrors and vertical decorative objects creates a natural incline for the eye to travel upward and makes the ceilings feel taller; creating a more elevated and luxurious experience in the home. Minor ceiling embellishments can also be used to enhance the feel of density in the space.

Minor ceiling embellishments can also be used to enhance the feel of density in the space. (Harshita Agarwal interiors)

4) Introduce vertical patterns

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According to Harshita, using vertical patterns is a well-known designer trick for creating the illusion of taller ceilings by utilising vertically striped wallpaper, fluting, ribbed finishes or vertical mouldings. The inclusion of these items creates a visual movement and better proportions in a room, resulting in a strong architectural feel without unnecessary clutter.

5) Create one main focal area

Compact spaces will benefit from the introduction of a single feature wall instead of a number of individual feature elements. The use of textures, wallpapers, artwork or architectural wall paneling will help provide this focal area for the one wall. Allowing this one area to be the main focus point allows the other walls to be kept light and simple, allowing for a balanced and visually interesting design.

6) Scale accessories consciously

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Many folks feel that small homes require small accessories. Actually, statement pieces often work best when they are well-chosen. A small vase with oversized florals, a large piece of art or a sculptural decorative object can make a statement without adding visual noise. Quality and scale should always trump quantity.

7) Lighting to enhance the mood

“A primary contributor to transforming an ordinary small apartment into an extraordinary small apartment is the strategic use of lighting that creates layers,” highlights Harshita. Instead of only using the ceiling as a single source of illumination, combine multiple sources of illumination from the wall (wall sconces) to the table (table lamps) to the floor/furnishings (floor lamps) and hidden ambient lighting through the use of LED light strips to create a layered effect within your apartment.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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