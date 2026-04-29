Inspired by travel? Here’s how to bring global textures and prints into your living space: From patterns to textiles

Summer often inspires a sense of escape, making it the perfect time to refresh our homes with spaces that feel light, warm, and full of stories. One trend gaining attention this season is travel-inspired decor, bringing the colours, patterns, and textures of different destinations into everyday interiors. It is not about recreating a hotel room or a holiday postcard, but about capturing the feeling of a place through thoughtful details. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Smita Joshi, vice president, home textiles and exports, Nesterra (A Sutlej Brand, KK Birla Group), shared tips to turn your home into your favourite travel diaries. Travel-inspired home decor ideas for summers. (Unsplash)

Also read | Step inside Gurgaon rented home of '25-year-old corporate guy’ with unique decor: Star-shaped lamp to Doraemon planter

Talking about travel-inspired home decor, Smita said, “This shift reflects how people now view their homes: not just as functional spaces, but as an extension of who they are.”

“Travel-inspired décor is about creating a feeling of discovery. A few prints, natural textures, and well-placed accents can make a home feel like your favourite summer destination, without ever leaving it,” she added.