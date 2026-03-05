Do you have a small apartment? 6 smart decor hacks to maximise the space
Is your home short on space? Know the smart hacks from an interior designer on how to utilise every corner and make it look bigger.
Space is a common challenge in urban places where apartments often do not seem big enough to accommodate everything. As a result, many people end up stowing things away in boxes, which can make the space feel cluttered and visually unappealing.
But what if you could maximise and utilise every corner to its fullest? With the thoughtful design choices, your home can feel more organised, functional, and visually spacious, proving that even small apartments can be both practical and stylish.
HT Lifestyle spoke to Jyothika Eswarkumar, interior designer at MagickHome, who revealed how you can make every corner work for you. She advised, “Even a modest apartment can feel open, stylish, and completely yours. With the right choices, every inch can serve a purpose, making the home feel bigger than it is.”
Here are the hacks she shared:
1. Double-duty furniture
- A sofa that turns into a guest bed, a bed with drawers underneath, or a dining table that folds out when needed can make the home feel organised and clutter-free.
- In compact spaces, the furniture should be functional and have more than one purpose.
2. Go up, not just around
- Small apartments feel cramped when the focus is on the floor.
- Using tall shelves, wall-mounted storage, and cabinets that reach the ceiling keeps things tidy and accessible.
- Adding mirrors or light surfaces helps make rooms feel brighter and more spacious.
- Consider adding even a simple floating shelf, which can turn an awkward corner into something useful.
3. Create zones without walls
- Rugs, lighting, and furniture placement can subtly define areas for living, dining, or working.
- A foldable desk or a movable kitchen island makes it easy to switch up the space depending on what is required that day.
4. Hide what you don’t need to see
- Clutter quickly makes a small apartment feel smaller.
- Pull-out drawers, modular cabinets, and hidden compartments help keep essentials organised but out of sight.
- Storage that blends into the design keeps the home feeling calm and effortless.
5. Light colours and smart materials
- Soft fabrics, lighter wood finishes, and neutral tones can open up a space without making it feel cold.
- Slim furniture or transparent surfaces reduce visual weight, while small textures and finishes add warmth and personality.
6. Flexible touches
- Small apartments benefit from layouts that can adapt.
- Modular furniture, compact appliances, and clever planning make the space feel less crowded.
