Want to make your home feel cosier? 3 easy ways to style rugs to add visual depth

Creating depth is crucial. It adds intrigue and visual comfort to a space. You can invest in the fanciest furniture, the quirkiest artwork, the trendiest accent wall and even statement lighting straight out of a movie set, yet something is still missing, the last piece of the puzzle. The missing piece is layering rugs. Rugs help to add a distinctive personality to the space. (Picture credit: Freepik)

The texture of a rug imparts much-needed depth through tactile variation. Clean lines and sharp structure can only go so far before the room begins to feel impersonal and more suitable for an avant-garde art showroom than being called a home. A rug softens the lines and grounds the space, adding dimension to the eye.

Beyond texture, a rug adds personality, whether through its colour palette, intricate patterns and subtle sheen. While yes, it is also functional, providing the much-needed softness underfoot, it strongly shapes how any room looks or feels.

To further understand how homeowners can properly layer rugs at home, HT Lifestyle connected with Neha, co-founder of Grey Weave Rugs, about how to nail the art of layering. From choosing the right base and playing with proportions to mixing materials and enhancing open layouts, she shared a comprehensive perspective on the decisions homeowners need to make to achieve a cohesive, well-coordinated look.