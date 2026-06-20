Confused about which sofa to buy? Here's whether a fabric or leatherette sofa is better for Indian homes

A sofa can change the entire mood and look of a living room. Besides the colour, whether neutral shades or pastels, the shape, from modular to settee, or the design, from geometric to curved, the real difference lies in the upholstery material, which fundamentally changes how the sofa feels, performs, and lasts over time.



ALSO READ: Decorating a boring room corner? 6 ways to make it look Instagram-worthy without overdoing the decor The upholestry of the sofa changes the whole aesthetic. This is a fabric sofa. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

There are two common types you will usually notice: fabric sofas and leatherettes. Fabric sofas are softer, while leather ones are sleek. However, the choice between the two boils down to comfort, weather, maintenance, and daily usage.

To clear the confusion around choosing the best upholstery for your sofa, we asked Mathan Subramaniam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Royaloak Furniture.

“Today, consumers are evaluating sofas based on climate suitability, comfort, maintenance, lifestyle needs, and long-term practicality. Since Indian homes experience intense summers, humidity, monsoons, and heavy daily usage, the upholstery material plays a very important role in overall comfort and durability," he said.

This goes on to show that upholstery is also about how well the material holds up in different weather conditions, especially during humid or rainy months. In Indian weather, the wrong material can feel sticky, trap heat, absorb odours or demand more maintenance than expected. So, the choice between fabric and leatherette should not be based on appearance alone. Homeowners also need to consider their city's climate, whether the room is air-conditioned, how often the sofa is used, and the kind of maintenance they can manage.

Let's understand from the expert about the pros and cons of each of the sofas:

Fabric sofa Based on this difference, fabric sofas are more comfortable for Indian weather because they score better on breathability and feel easier on the skin. Mathan believed that fabric sofas are more practical choice in Indian regions that are very hot and humid.

He recommended some materials and how it stands against a leatherette sofa “ Materials such as cotton blends, linen textures, bouclé, and other performance fabrics are increasingly preferred because they offer better breathability, comfort, texture, and durability for everyday family use. Unlike leatherette, fabric does not trap heat as easily in non-air-conditioned spaces, making it better suited for long sitting hours.”