From workplace rights to safety laws: 20 important laws every girl in India should know

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), around 4,45,256 crimes against women were registered in India in 2022. The major categories included domestic violence (31.4%), kidnapping (19.2%), assault on modesty (18.7%), and rape (7.1%). While these figures are from 2022, concerns around crimes against women have continued to rise in recent years.

Laws every woman in India should know about.(Pexel)

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The aforementioned data serves as a reminder that every woman in India needs to be aware of her safety and rights, making it important to understand the laws designed to protect and empower women. Mansi Sahu, a content creator, in an Instagram post dated April 5, 2026, shared laws that every woman in India should know.

Also read | 'You are not marrying a maid’: What the Supreme Court said, and why it matters for modern marriages

Safety and protection laws

Here are the laws that ensure the protection of women against criminal offences:

Right to Zero FIR – You can file an FIR at any police station, regardless of where the incident happened.

Section 354 IPC – Protection against assault or criminal force to outrage modesty.

Section 354A IPC – Protection against sexual harassment (physical contact, demand for favours, etc.).

sexual harassment (physical contact, demand for favours, etc.). Section 354B IPC – Assault with intent to disrobe a woman.

Section 354C IPC – Voyeurism (watching/recording without consent).

Section 354D IPC – Stalking (online/offline).

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Domestic rights every women should be aware of. (Pexel)

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{{^usCountry}} Here are the domestic and relationship rights every woman needs to be aware of: Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 – Protection from physical, emotional, verbal, and economic abuse.

Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 – Giving/taking dowry is illegal.

dowry is illegal. Section 498A IPC – Cruelty by husband or relatives.

Right to maintenance – Under CrPC Sec 125, a woman can claim maintenance. Workplace rights {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the domestic and relationship rights every woman needs to be aware of: Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 – Protection from physical, emotional, verbal, and economic abuse.

Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 – Giving/taking dowry is illegal.

dowry is illegal. Section 498A IPC – Cruelty by husband or relatives.

Right to maintenance – Under CrPC Sec 125, a woman can claim maintenance. Workplace rights {{/usCountry}}

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Here is the list of workplace rights that every working woman should keep a note of:

Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013 – Protection against workplace harassment (POSH Act).

harassment (POSH Act). Right to maternity benefits – Under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 (paid leave, job security).

Child protection laws

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These laws provide protection to children in India:

POCSO Act, 2012 – Protection of minors from sexual offences.

Child Marriage Prohibition Act, 2006 – Prevents child marriage.

Marriage and divorce rights

Here are the laws that protect a married woman's rights in India:

Right to free consent in marriage – Forced marriage is illegal.

Right to divorce – Available under personal laws (Hindu, Muslim, etc.).

Right to streedhan – Full ownership over gifts received before/after marriage.

Legal and fundamental rights

These are the legal and fundamental rights given to every citizen for their safety:

Right to privacy – Recognised under Justice K.S. Puttaswamy vs Union of India.

Right to equal pay – Under the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976.

Right to free legal aid – Under the Legal Services Authorities Act.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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