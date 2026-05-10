From workplace rights to safety laws: 20 important laws every girl in India should know
Amidst criminal cases rising across India, here are some of the important laws every woman in India should know about.
According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), around 4,45,256 crimes against women were registered in India in 2022. The major categories included domestic violence (31.4%), kidnapping (19.2%), assault on modesty (18.7%), and rape (7.1%). While these figures are from 2022, concerns around crimes against women have continued to rise in recent years.
The aforementioned data serves as a reminder that every woman in India needs to be aware of her safety and rights, making it important to understand the laws designed to protect and empower women. Mansi Sahu, a content creator, in an Instagram post dated April 5, 2026, shared laws that every woman in India should know.
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Safety and protection laws
Here are the laws that ensure the protection of women against criminal offences:
- Right to Zero FIR – You can file an FIR at any police station, regardless of where the incident happened.
- Section 354 IPC – Protection against assault or criminal force to outrage modesty.
- Section 354A IPC – Protection against sexual harassment (physical contact, demand for favours, etc.).
- Section 354B IPC – Assault with intent to disrobe a woman.
- Section 354C IPC – Voyeurism (watching/recording without consent).
- Section 354D IPC – Stalking (online/offline).
Domestic and relationship rights{{/usCountry}}
Domestic and relationship rights{{/usCountry}}
Here are the domestic and relationship rights every woman needs to be aware of:
- Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 – Protection from physical, emotional, verbal, and economic abuse.
- Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 – Giving/taking dowry is illegal.
- Section 498A IPC – Cruelty by husband or relatives.
- Right to maintenance – Under CrPC Sec 125, a woman can claim maintenance.
Workplace rights{{/usCountry}}
Here are the domestic and relationship rights every woman needs to be aware of:
- Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 – Protection from physical, emotional, verbal, and economic abuse.
- Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 – Giving/taking dowry is illegal.
- Section 498A IPC – Cruelty by husband or relatives.
- Right to maintenance – Under CrPC Sec 125, a woman can claim maintenance.
Workplace rights{{/usCountry}}
Here is the list of workplace rights that every working woman should keep a note of:
- Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013 – Protection against workplace harassment (POSH Act).
- Right to maternity benefits – Under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 (paid leave, job security).
Child protection laws
These laws provide protection to children in India:
- POCSO Act, 2012 – Protection of minors from sexual offences.
- Child Marriage Prohibition Act, 2006 – Prevents child marriage.
Marriage and divorce rights
Here are the laws that protect a married woman's rights in India:
- Right to free consent in marriage – Forced marriage is illegal.
- Right to divorce – Available under personal laws (Hindu, Muslim, etc.).
- Right to streedhan – Full ownership over gifts received before/after marriage.
Legal and fundamental rights
These are the legal and fundamental rights given to every citizen for their safety:
- Right to privacy – Recognised under Justice K.S. Puttaswamy vs Union of India.
- Right to equal pay – Under the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976.
- Right to free legal aid – Under the Legal Services Authorities Act.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.