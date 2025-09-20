IIT Bombay launches WINGS scholarship to empower women in STEM

Mumbai: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced a new scholarship programme aimed at supporting women in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). The “landmark” initiative called WINGS (Women INspiring Growth in STEM) was launched by IIT-B’s alumnus, Bharat Desai and his wife, Neerja Sethi. Mumbai, India - February 20, 2023: Posse of policemen deployed outside IIT Bombay after students protest seeking justice for 18-year-old Dalit student Darshan Solanki, who died by suicide on February 12 inside IIT Bombay, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, February 20, 2023. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

To promote women’s education and leadership in technical fields, the WINGS scholarship will provide full tuition support to undergraduate women students pursuing STEM courses at IIT-B. The objective is to remove financial barriers and ensure that economic limitations do not hold back talented students from achieving their goals. Beginning with the 2026–2027 academic year, the initiative will cover a significant portion of the female student body and will encourage students from rural areas to apply.

As per officials of IIT-B, the programme has been designed not only to support women financially but also to inspire more young women across India to choose a higher education in STEM. The scholarship is expected to be a catalyst leading to many more such programmes across the country, with the long term aim of building a more inclusive academic community with more female participation.

Professor Shireesh Kedare, director of IIT Bombay, welcomed the move, highlighting its importance for the future of higher education. “Financial constraints should never determine a student’s future. This scholarship initiative is a commitment to ensuring that talented young women in STEM have the freedom to pursue their aspirations without limitations. It is a step toward a more equitable and diverse student community at IIT Bombay, that will shape the future of science and technology,” he said.

Desai added, “Education is the most powerful tool for change. By removing financial obstacles, we are unleashing the talent and determination of young women who will drive the future of innovation and progress in India.”