Garlic on your hands and on your breath? Here’s an easy fix for each

When garlic is chopped or bruised, enzymes in garlic create a compound called allicin. When allicin is metabolized by the body, it is broken down into many sulphur-containing compounds whose smell we can readily detect. Unlike many foods that are expelled using the digestive system alone, the volatile sulphur compounds from garlic can permeate your skin and lungs in the form of sweat and breath. For example, you can get garlic breath just by rubbing fresh garlic on your feet. However, there are a couple of scientific ways to combat the smell.

Garlic Breath: A study has found that eating raw apple, lettuce, and mint leaves at the same time or shortly after a garlic-filled meal significantly decreases the volatile compounds attributed to garlic breath. The combination of enzymes and phenolic compounds in these 3 foods was beneficial in significantly reducing the level of smell.

Garlic Smell in Hands: To remove the smell of garlic from your hands after peeling and chopping garlic, instead of using soap, try rubbing your hands on a stainless steel item — a spoon, a knife, etc. It is theorized that the chromium oxide layer in the metal reacts with the sulphur compounds in the skin and removes them.

So, next time go ahead and eat your favourite garlic dish without worry. Just be armed with an apple, lettuce or mint leaf and a stainless steel fork!