Gauri Khan on balancing her personal life with entrepreneurial journey: ‘It’s not always easy’

Gauri Khan's foray into interior design began with a personal project – designing her own home Mannat. The organic start has blossomed into a successful career, with Gauri now a globally-renowned designer. Gauri, who is married to actor Shah Rukh Khan and shares three children with him — Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan, attributes her entrepreneurial journey to teaching her resilience and patience. Gauri Khan is married to actor Shah Rukh Khan, with whom she shares three kids: Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. (Instagram)

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gauri opens up about her journey with Gauri Khan Designs. She shares how her designs reflect her thoughts and personal experiences.

On starting her journey as interior designer

Gauri got married to Shah Rukh on October 25, 1991, following which the couple moved to Mumbai. As Shah Rukh made a name in Bollywood, Gauri started creating a mark in the interior designing world. Her passion turned into her profession when she launched Gauri Khan Designs in 2012.

“It started organically with me designing my own home, exploring materials, textures, and moods. Over time, that passion became a profession. The transition was natural because storytelling is at the heart of both film and design,” Gauri tells us while looking back at her journey.

Talking about how being an entrepreneur has helped her grow as a person, Gauri shares, “Entrepreneurship has taught me resilience, patience, and adaptability. Every project comes with its own challenges. Leading a team, building a brand, and constantly evolving these have shaped not just my work but also my perspective.”

For Gauri, a key takeaway has been balancing her creative vision with the importance of listening. “Collaboration is key, and so is consistency. I’ve learned that the details matter and that people remember how a space made them feel more than anything else,” says Gauri.

On balancing it with her personal life

During the chat, we ask her how she has balanced her personal and professional life. And Gauri confesses that it has not always been easy.

“It’s not always easy, but I make time for what truly matters. To women entrepreneurs: own your journey, don’t fear reinvention, and don’t hesitate to create your own space in every sense of the word,” Gauri says with a message for women entrepreneurs.

Do she think the world of interior design offers a more gender-equal platform compared to other industries? “Design does give women a strong voice and space to lead. It allows expression, entrepreneurship, and innovation,” Gauri responds.

On Delhi memories

Recently, Gauri marked a new chapter in her designing journey by launching her Delhi Experience Centre, which is an appointment-only space coming with her curated artworks and private design consultations.

“The Delhi space is deeply personal,” says Gauri, who grew up in the national capital and even fell in love with Shah Rukh too.

Talking about her fondest memories of Delhi, she shares, “Delhi evokes nostalgia. Its architecture, its sense of space, and its quiet grandeur have always stayed with me. There’s a rhythm to the city that’s very inspiring. It finds its way into my design language subtly.”

She describes her time spent in Delhi as “enriching”, mentioning, “Every visit is a sensory experience be it through art, food, or design. The people, the heritage, and the energy all leave a lasting impression.”