Get best shoe racks at up to 60% off on Amazon: Keep your footwear neatly organised; Our top 8 picks

If you hate shoes scattered around your home, it's time to bring home a shoe rack. In fact, a shoe rack gives your home a neat and organised look. Be it housing heels, sneakers, boots, or slippers, the shoe rack brings structure to the everyday shuffle. It's not just furniture, it's the stage where your shoes rest, ready to carry you into your next adventure. Get shoe racks at up to 60% off on Amazon(Pexels)

And at Amazon, you can get up to 60% off on the wide assortment of shoe racks. From a wooden finished shoe rack to collapsable, or a closed door shoe rack to a metal one, Amazon has a wide assortment of shoe racks for your home. To get you the best one, we have curated this list of 8 best shoe racks will turn chaos into order and style meets practicality.

Give your entryway a charming upgrade with the Laxmi Handicraft Stripes Shoe Rack. This shoe rack is made from solid wood and features two spacious drawers and two doors, along with two internal shelves. With its warm natural finish and striped design, it brings both functionality and elegance to any space. Be it your everyday shoes, or you're organizing special pairs, this shoe rack adds a rustic yet refined touch.

Specifications Material: Solid Wood Finish: Natural Wood with Striped Design Storage: 2 Drawers, 2 Doors, 2 Shelves Inside Each Box Capacity: Up to 14 pairs Assembly: Pre-assembled Style: Traditional/Rustic Ideal For: Entryways, Bedrooms, Living Areas Click Here to Buy Laxmi Handicraft Stripes Two Drawer & Two Door with Two Shelves in Each Box Shoes Rack in Natural Honey Oak with Glossy Finished

Store your footwear neatly with the WoodenStreet Zora Shoe Rack. Made with premium engineered wood, this 3-door shoe rack is designed to blend style with storage. Its modern design complements any contemporary home, while the spacious interior shelves keep your shoe collection organised and hidden. Moreover, its sleek finish and clean lines bring minimal elegance to your entryway. The Zora shoe rack is perfect for flats or family homes and keeps your favourite pairs neatly organised and decluttered.

Specifications Material: Engineered Wood Finish: Matte Laminate (Colour options may vary) Storage: 3 Doors with Multiple Internal Shelves Capacity: Up to 20 pairs Assembly: DIY or Professional Assembly Required Style: Modern/Contemporary Ideal For: Hallways, Entryways, Bedrooms Click Here to Buy WoodenStreet™ Zora Shoe Rack Engineered Wood 3 Doors Shoe Rack Footwear Stand Organizer, 1 Year Warranty (Columbian Walnut Finish)

Built to last and designed for convenience, the DELITE KOM Metal Shoe Rack is a sturdy storage solution for your footwear needs. Its metal body ensures durability, while its simple structure allows for easy placement in any room. This shoe rack comes with multiple tiers to hold everything from casual sneakers to formal shoes. Minimalist yet functional, it’s the go-to option for those who want tough storage with easy access and is ideal for families or shared spaces.

Specifications Material: Powder-Coated Metal Finish: Matte Black/Grey Storage: 3-5 Tiers (depending on model) Capacity: Up to 20 pairs Assembly: Easy DIY Style: Minimal/Industrial Ideal For: Utility Areas, Balconies, Dorms Click Here to Buy DELITE KOM Metal Shoe Rack for Home | 20 Inches Wide 5 Shelf | Metal Shoe Cabinet for Home with Lock | Wall Mount | Space Saving Chappal Sandal Shoe Organizer Stand | 100% Powder Coated Color | DIY

Sleek, spacious, and functional, the DeckUp Plank Noordin Shoe Rack offers a clutter-free solution for your home. This shoe rack feature 3 doors and a neutral finish and is made with engineered wood. The shoe rack has multiple shelves that allow efficient storage of your footwear collection. The flat top can double as a display or a drop zone for keys and bags. This shoe rack is a blend of practicality and style, which is perfect for modern homes seeking smart organization.

Specifications Material: Engineered Wood Finish: Dark Wenge or Walnut Finish Storage: 3 Doors with Shelves Capacity: Approx. 16-18 pairs Dimensions: Approx. 48"W x 36"H x 14"D Assembly: Required (DIY Kit) Style: Urban Contemporary Ideal For: Foyers, Apartments, Bedrooms Click Here to Buy DeckUp Plank Noordin 3-Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack (Wotan Oak and White, Matte Finish)

Showcase the beauty of Sheesham wood at your home while organizing your shoes with the Advika Handicraft Velvic Shoe Rack. Handcrafted from solid Sheesham, this premium piece is built to last. This shoe rack comes with a 16-pair capacity and its closed design offer optimal storage while maintaining a clean appearance. The natural wood grains and warm finish of this shoe rack bring an earthy elegance to any room. It is perfect for traditional or transitional décor, and blends luxury with practicality.

Specifications Material: Solid Sheesham Wood Finish: Natural/Polished Storage: Closed Design, 16-Pair Capacity Assembly: Pre-Assembled Style: Classic/Ethnic Ideal For: Entryways, Living Rooms, Mudrooms Click Here to Buy Advika Handicraft Sheesham Solid Wood Velvic 16 Pair Sheesham Wood Shoe Rack - Shoe Cabinet with Storage Drawers

Keep your shoes safe and stylishly stored in the BLUEWUD Brooklyn Shoe Rack. With two locking doors and a compact design, this shoe rack is perfect for keeping your footwear safe and neatly stored. This shoe rack is made from engineered wood, for modern aesthetics and functional security. Keep it in a hallway or bedroom, its sleek silhouette and locking feature make it ideal for homes with kids or shared accommodations.

Specifications Material: Engineered Wood Finish: Matte/Wood Texture Finish Storage: 2 Doors with Lock, Internal Shelves Capacity: Up to14 pairs Assembly: DIY Required Style: Modern Compact Ideal For: Apartments, Bedrooms, Shared Spaces Click Here to Buy BLUEWUD Brooklyn Engineered Wood 2 Doors with Lock Shoe Rack Cabinet Slipper Footwear Stand Organizer can Store Up to 16 Pairs for Home (Brown Maple)

The Wakefit Shoe Rack combines modern aesthetics with dependable functionality. This shoe rack is designed to hold multiple pairs neatly, and its engineered wood made ensures durability and an easy-to-clean surface. Its closed design also keeps your shoes dust-free, while the top surface doubles as a useful tabletop for décor or essentials. Get a tidy entryway or bedroom corner as this shoe rack from Wakefit fits right in with a modern, minimalist vibe.

Specifications Material: Engineered Wood Finish: Laminate (Colour options vary) Storage: Multiple Shelves, Closed Cabinet Design Capacity: Up to 16 pairs Assembly: Required (DIY) Style: Modern Minimalist Ideal For: Modern Homes, Entryways, Bedrooms Click Here to Buy Wakefit Shoe Rack Wooden | 1 Year Warranty | Wooden Shoe Racks, Shoe Rack with Door, Wooden Shoe Rack for Home with Door, Shoe Cabinet, Engineered Wood 2 Door (Mrope - Wenge)

Upgrade your shoe storage game with the Studio Kook Chelsea Shoe Rack, designed with sleek lines and a functional layout, and is a great addition to contemporary interiors. This shoe rack features a smart door mechanism and ample space inside for storing everyday shoes and special pairs. The Chelsea shoe rack not only keeps your home organised but adds a polished touch to any room. It is ideal for urban dwellers who love a clean, stylish look.

Specifications Material: Engineered Wood Finish: Matte Wood Grain or Solid Color Storage: Closed Design with Shelves Capacity: 14-16 pairs Dimensions: Medium (approx. 32"H x 30"W x 14"D) Assembly: DIY Assembly Kit Style: Contemporary/Urban Ideal For: City Homes, Stylish Interiors, Bedrooms Click Here to Buy Studio Kook Chelsea Engineered Wood Shoerack || Shoe Cabinet with Cushion and 20 Pairs Capacity (Matte Finish)

FAQ for shoe racks What types of shoe racks are available? There are several types, including: Stackable shoe racks Over-the-door shoe organizers Shoe cabinets Shoe benches Wall-mounted racks Rotating/lazy-Susan style racks

What materials are shoe racks made from? Common materials include: Wood Metal Plastic Fabric (for foldable or hanging styles) Each material offers different aesthetics and durability.

How many pairs of shoes can a shoe rack hold? Capacity varies: Small racks: 6–10 pairs Medium racks: 10–20 pairs Large racks or cabinets: 20+ pairs Always check the product specs for exact capacity.

Are shoe racks easy to assemble? Most are easy to assemble with basic tools or no tools at all. Assembly instructions are usually included with the product.

How do I clean and maintain a shoe rack? Wood: Wipe with a damp cloth and wood cleaner Metal: Use a cloth with mild soap solution Plastic: Wipe with all-purpose cleaner Fabric: Spot clean or follow label instructions

