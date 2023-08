Global art convergence: 15th Abu Dhabi Art edition to feature 92 galleries from over 30 countries

The 15th edition of Abu Dhabi Art, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, will host the largest fair to date, showcasing 92 galleries from more than 31 countries. Taking place from 22nd-26th November 2023 at Manarat Al Saadiyat, the art fair is a culmination of Abu Dhabi Art’s year-long visual arts programme and plays a vital role in the burgeoning art scene of West Asia, North Africa and South Asia (WANASA). Abu Dhabi Art’s annual fair is an important cultural platform for West Asia. (Representative image)(Unsplash/Jessica Pamp)

Abu Dhabi Art’s annual fair is an important cultural platform for West Asia. With 37 new and 55 returning galleries, this year’s edition spotlights diverse geographies alongside curated exhibitions and commissions, positioning itself as a place of discovery for global art histories. The fair remains committed to welcoming diverse curatorial perspectives, embedding itself in the community, and paying an integral part in the art ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

The 92 participating galleries represent countries from around the globe – including, for the first time, galleries from Georgia, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore and Chile.

Dyala Nusseibeh, Director of Abu Dhabi Art, said, “This year’s Abu Dhabi Art represents a significant moment in the fair’s history due to its sheer size, with double the number of galleries participating since its early days. We are delighted to be able to attract such a diverse range of artists and galleries from around the world, in part thanks to the important contribution and research of our global gallery representatives. The presence of so many new galleries at the fair signifies how dynamic the local and regional art market has become over the last 15 years. By working closely with curators, gallery representatives, galleries and artists, we are also ensuring that our gallery presentations offer unparalleled access to art histories and research, ensuring visitors have the opportunity to better understand these wide-ranging global positions.”

Representing some of the participating galleries this year are: Maneli Keykavioussi, who will focus on South America with participating galleries including Dan Galleria, Pablo Goebel Fine Arts, Praxis, Galeria La Cometa and Casa Zirio; visiting professor Riccarda Mandrini focusing on sustainability with participating galleries including Kó, LIA RUMMA, THK Gallery, and ADN Galleria; Founder and Director of Le Violon Bleu Gallery Essia Hamdi, who will focus on female artists from the Arab world with galleries including Agial Art Gallery, Galerie Krinzinger and Wadi Finan Art Gallery; and Chris Wan Feng - who will bring together galleries that reflect on Hong Kong’s historical and contemporary art landscape, including Rossi & Rossi, and HANART TZ.

Among the 37 new galleries that will be present at the fair this year are LIA RUMMA (Italy), De Sarthe (Hong Kong), Leo Gallery (Hong Kong), and Pablo Goebel Fine Arts (Mexico). Abu Dhabi Art will also welcome back 55 galleries who have participated in previous editions. Returning galleries include: Gallery Isabelle Van Den Eynde (UAE), Sean Kelly (USA), Hakgojae Gallery (South Korea), Mazzoleni (Italy), HANART TZ Gallery (China), and Galerie Krinzinger (Austria), among many others.

The Modern & Contemporary section of the fair will see 41 participating galleries including Rossi & Rossi (Hong Kong), Selma Feriani Gallery (Tunisia), and Bernier/Eliades (Greece).

The 2023 Visual Campaign Artist is Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim (represented by Lawrie Shabibi Gallery in Dubai), whose work is heavily inspired by a deep love for the environment and natural beauty of his birthplace, Khorfakkan - nestled between the Gulf of Oman and the Hajar Mountains. The Visual Campaign Artist for the programme is tasked with creating the fair’s visual campaign, and the chosen images are then used across marketing materials and to define the identity of the fair. Abu Dhabi Art will continue to announce details of the fair’s programmes and events in the coming months.