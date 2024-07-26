Google Doodle prepares for the commencement of Paris Olympics 2024, its one-of-a-kind ceremony

Google Doodle on July 26 celebrated the initiation of Paris Olympics with their illustration showcasing animated characters floating down a stream of river. It symbolises athletes moving through the Seine, symbolising the nature of this year’s parade. (Also read: At Paris, the Olympics make space for mental health too) A new Google Doodle on opening day of Paris Olympics 2024.

Olympics 2024

The Paris Olympics is expected to commence on Friday, July 26 2024, at 12:30 PM Central Time. This prestigious event is going to be inaugurated with a speech from President Macron, followed by a grand opening parade through the Seine River, followed by lighting the cauldron.

The French capital is hosting more than 200 countries with over 10,000 athletes participating in 32 sports covering 329 events. The 33rd edition of the prestigious Summer Olympics concludes on August 11. This year, the Summer Olympics has introduced four new sport events apart from the existing 28, including breaking, surfing, skateboarding, and sports climbing.

Opening Ceremony in the City

For the first time ever in the history of the Olympic Games, the opening ceremony has been moved outside in the city instead of in a stadium, with the aim of making the parade enjoyable for the athletes. The parade of Olympics athletes will follow the route of the Seine with a 6 km stretch through the city, where each national delegation will receive their own boat with installed cameras for the online coverage of the event. The parade will conclude in front of the Trocadéro, where the formal aspects of the opening ceremony will be conducted, including the address from the French President.

The uniqueness about the opening ceremony is its accessibility to as many spectators as possible by moving the event in public, with eighty screens and speakers spread through the city to create an atmosphere which is immersive.