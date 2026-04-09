How Gunjan Saini went from AIIMS nurse to popular poet: ‘I want people to feel seen and heard’

Gunjan Saini, an AIIMS Bhopal graduate with a degree in nursing, turns into a full-time artist, sharing ideas, emotions, and connecting with people through her words. The background in nursing gave her a medical lens to understand people, and it clearly reflects in her storytelling. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Gunjan opened up on her journey as a poet and how she weaves words to connect with new-age audiences.

Gunjan Saini turns everyday emotions to relatable poetry.(gunjan_sainii/Instagram)

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Gunjan Saini’s journey

Born and raised in Delhi, Gunjan Saini comes from a science background and was pursuing nursing at AIIMS Bhopal. It was 2017, when she wrote her first poem. ‘At that time, there was no such inspiration, I was just very sad,’ said Gunjan. Her poetry was all about social issues back then. “Initially, it was just for fun, to pass time, but then from 2019-20, it started to become a bit more professional for me,” added Gunjan.

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{{^usCountry}} She turned it into a full-time profession when she moved to Mumbai and started getting paid gigs for her work. "I was working with filter copy as a casting associate, and in 2021, I left the job in January and started working full-time as a poet,” said Gunjan. Gunjan Saini's poetry that truly connects {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She turned it into a full-time profession when she moved to Mumbai and started getting paid gigs for her work. "I was working with filter copy as a casting associate, and in 2021, I left the job in January and started working full-time as a poet,” said Gunjan. Gunjan Saini's poetry that truly connects {{/usCountry}}

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Undoubtedly, Gunjan Saini’s words strike a deep chord with listeners. From “Tum kaafi ho” to “Shiv aayenge,” her poetry continues to move and inspire audiences. She shares how she weaves raw emotion into words that feel personal, honest, and universally relatable. “I really like when people come to me and say, I was going through this phase and then I heard your poetry and felt like someone was there to understand me,” said Gunjan. “I have felt unheard for the longest time, and when I make someone else feel heard and seen, I like that,” added Saini.

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“My first stage performance was on marital rape, and looking back, it feels a little strange today. But it was in that very moment—when I saw people in tears and women coming up to hug me—that I realised my words truly resonate,” Gunjan Saini told HT Lifestyle.

Gunjan Saini on her honest writing

“I can never edit my feelings, but I try to resonate my words with the closest emotions I feel and weave my words accordingly,” said Gunjan. Breaking away from the norm of quiet writing, Gunjan draws inspiration from the life unfolding around her. “I love to sit in a cafe and write, without my earplugs. I am hearing everything, but I am not connected with anyone. I am just connected with my words,” told Gunjan.

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Gunjan’s poetry feels like a conversation, not like typical poetry. Reflecting on the same, Gunjan said, “Simpler writing comes naturally to me because I want that even if someone who hasn't read a Hindi book ever can relate to my words.”

Gunjan Saini on vulnerability on social media

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Emotional vulnerability is being expressed more openly on social media than in real life. Responding to this, Gunjan Saini said, “It’s easier to pause and move ahead on social media, but you can’t do that in real life.” She added, “With the rise of emotional content online, people are talking about their feelings more than ever before.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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