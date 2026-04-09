Smriti Mandhana’s father spotted with Palaash Muchhal’s sister in Mumbai after cancelled wedding, sparks reunion buzz

After drawing attention with rumours surrounding their cancelled wedding, cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palaash Muchhal are once again in the spotlight. Recently, Palaash’s sister, singer Palak Muchhal, was seen with Smriti’s father, fueling chatter about whether the estranged couple may have reconciled. Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal have been in the news regarding their cancelled wedding.

Palak’s outing with Smriti’s father The chatter began after a video surfaced online showing Smriti’s father sharing a warm moment with Palak and her husband, Mithoon. In the clip, Palak is seen touching his feet, and it was a gesture that many read as a sign of warmth between the families.

While the details of the meeting remain unclear, the video has quickly caught everyone’s attention. Social media is now abuzz with speculation, wondering whether the families of Smriti and Palaash have finally put their differences behind them.

“I am surprised …but not shocked…hua so hua …let it go," one of the social media users wrote. One asked, “What’s happening?" Some of the social media users wondered if the video was old.

“Is this the new PR idea you woke up with?,” one wrote, with one sharing, “If smriti happy with this…It's okay guys .... We need only her to be happy.”

One shared, “Simply why should they have sour relationship because of her brother. They found him on restaurant and they still have good rapport.”

“If they sorted things out amongst themselves, who are we to judge. Wishing happiness to all,” one comment read. Another comment read, “So as per instgram when marriage was stopped abuse hate to palash and family now same people opposite reaction I mean people have stand for sure.”

“What happening,” one mentioned.