Haute pursuit: A look at the making of a fashion show

Design, choreography, technology, timing… what does it take to bring it all together? Fashion scenographers and creative directors offer a tour behind the scenes.

Since the first catwalk in 1901, the runway has morphed multiple times. Today, it can be set in a sports arena, play out as a film.

They last 15 to 20 minutes. But for over 125 years, fashion shows have shaped what we wear, how we see ourselves and others, altered economies, and held up a mirror to fears and desires.

At Hussein Chalayan’s Fall/Winter 2000 show Afterwords, three models walked into a sparse living room, stripped upholstery off the chairs, and pulled them on as dresses, while the chairs folded up into suitcases.

The show, celebrated for its meditation on displacement, memory and trauma, used a language more akin to contemporary art, which at the time was groundbreaking, says architect-turned-fashion scenographer Dan Ricciardi.

The runway layout had to be minimal but striking. The chairs had to somehow align with the dimensions of the models.

“A set design is really a spatial representation of an idea...It is a world-building operation,” says Ricciardi’s partner Livia Grigori, also an architect-turned-fashion scenographer.

The duo tracks unusual shows like this one, on their Instagram page, @atlasofshows, tracing what it takes to bring them to life.

Scenographers can spend weeks trying to pin down a creative director’s references, influences and visual language before translating those abstract ideas into a blueprint, Ricciardi says.

“Outdoor shows often require two complete versions — a primary set and a backup in case of rain. Destination shows in deserts, beaches or remote locations bring another layer of complexity. It’s like creating Burning Man but for high-end fashion,” he laughs.

At the end of the day, it all pays off when a show strikes a chord with audiences. “It’s so cathartic and exciting to know you’ve been able to transform a runway into an aha moment,” Grigori adds.

BEHIND THE CURTAINS

It’s like a performance, says curator and theatre and opera director Fabio Cherstich.

He has worked with Miu Miu, the young, edgy sister brand of Prada, to choreograph its 2024 edition of Tales & Tellers, an immersive exhibition centred on the role of women as conveyors of knowledge, wisdom and stories.