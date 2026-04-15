Heat wave warning; temperature to rise above 40 degrees; 5 natural ways to help reduce the effects in your home
Simple, practical ways to cool your home naturally using plants, airflow tricks, smart materials, and everyday swaps that actually work.
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It’s that time of the year when the room feels warm, the air barely moves, and your fan is doing its best with limited success. Turning on the AC seems like the only fix until the bill arrives. The only bright side to this long-winded statement is that you do not need to rely on it all day. A few smart swaps and simple habits can bring the temperature down naturally. Think of it as working with your space instead of fighting it. The result feels lighter, cooler, and far more comfortable.
Neha Ravi KhandelwalRead moreRead less
Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.
Career journey and experience
Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.
To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.
Subject expertise
With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.
In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.
Education and professional background
Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.
Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.
Career journey and experience
Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.
To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.
Subject expertise
With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.
In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.
Education and professional background
Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.
Plants can be your green shield
Block heat before it enters. Plants do more than sit pretty.
What to try:
- Place tall plants near windows that get harsh sunlight
- Use climbers like jasmine on balconies or grills
- Add outdoor greens on the west-facing side
Why it works:
Plants release moisture into the air, which cools the surroundings naturally.
|Plant
|Why it helps
|Areca Palm
|Adds moisture and cools indoor air
|Snake Plant
|Low maintenance and great for bedrooms
|Money Plant
|Works well for balconies and window edges
Master the science of when to open and close your windows and curtains
Timing is everything when it comes to windows and curtains.
Daytime rules:
- Keep windows shut
- Draw curtains or blinds
- Choose light-coloured fabrics
Evening rules:
- Open windows once it cools outside
- Create airflow across rooms
Smart Add-ons that you did not know you needed this summer!
|Product
|Why it helps
|Vetiver curtains
|Naturally cool incoming air with earthy fragrance
|Bamboo blinds
|Block heat but still allow airflow
|Blackout curtains
|Keep rooms noticeably cooler during peak sun
Airflow and how to make it work for you
Stop pushing hot air around. Move it out.
Do this:
- Open lower windows for cool air
- Open higher windows to release hot air
- Place a fan facing outward near a window
Quick cooling hack:
- A bowl of ice or a damp cloth in front of a fan
Useful picks that might change the way you cool your spaces
|Product
|Why it helps
|Pedestal fan
|Easy to position for airflow direction
|Window exhaust fan
|Pulls hot air out fast
|Air circulator fan
|Moves air more efficiently than basic fans
Cut down hidden heat
Your home has silent heat sources. Time to fix that.
Easy swaps:
- Replace old bulbs with LEDs
- Avoid oven use during the day
- Unplug idle electronics
Cooler Choices and why you need them for your home this summer
|Product
|Why it helps
|LED bulbs
|Stay cool and save energy
|Induction cooktop
|Produces less ambient heat
|Smart plugs
|Cut off unused power easily
Switch to summer textiles
Your fabrics can make or break your comfort.
Upgrade your home:
- Use cotton or linen bedsheets
- Remove thick rugs
- Choose breathable cushion covers
Try this at night:
- Lightly damp sheet or towel for instant cooling
Best picks for cooling options for your bedrooms and home
|Product
|Why it helps
|Linen bedsheets
|Breathable and airy
|Cotton percale sheets
|Crisp and cool feel
|Lightweight rugs
|Do not trap heat
Cooling your home can be simple and surprisingly effective. A few plants here, smarter airflow there, and the right fabrics can change how your space feels. You do not need to overhaul everything. Start small. Add a vetiver curtain, switch your sheets, or rethink your window routine. The difference shows up quicker than you think.
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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.Read More