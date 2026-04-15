Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

    Heat wave warning; temperature to rise above 40 degrees; 5 natural ways to help reduce the effects in your home

    Simple, practical ways to cool your home naturally using plants, airflow tricks, smart materials, and everyday swaps that actually work.

    Published on: Apr 15, 2026 11:23 AM IST
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Ugaoo Sansevieria Superba Green Snake Plant with Self Watering PotView Details...

    ₹482

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Kyari Golden Money Plant Indoor with White Self Watering Pot - Small 4 InchView Details...

    ₹295

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Ugaoo Areca Palm Air Purifier Natural Live PlantView Details...

    ₹386

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    ABOUT SPACE Bamboo Curtains - W 5 ft x H 6 ft - Rope Mechanism Roll Up Down Bamboo Shade for Sunlight, Dust Protection Window Chick Blinds for Balcony, Restaurant, Hotel, Dhaba, ResortView Details...

    ₹1,699

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    MALKAS BOUTIQUE W 3 Ft× H 10 Ft (Pack of 1) Bamboo Curtain| Outdoor Roll-Up Blinds for Balcony, Veranda & Windows | Sun Protection | All-Season Bamboo ProtectionView Details...

    ₹2,159

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    It’s that time of the year when the room feels warm, the air barely moves, and your fan is doing its best with limited success. Turning on the AC seems like the only fix until the bill arrives. The only bright side to this long-winded statement is that you do not need to rely on it all day. A few smart swaps and simple habits can bring the temperature down naturally. Think of it as working with your space instead of fighting it. The result feels lighter, cooler, and far more comfortable.

    A breezy summer home setup with vetiver curtains, indoor plants, and light cotton fabrics creates a calm, naturally cool living space.
    A breezy summer home setup with vetiver curtains, indoor plants, and light cotton fabrics creates a calm, naturally cool living space.
    Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    By Neha Ravi Khandelwal

    Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.

    Career journey and experience
    Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.

    To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.

    Subject expertise
    With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.

    In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.

    Education and professional background
    Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.

    Editorial Philosophy
    I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

    Read moreRead less

    Plants can be your green shield

    Block heat before it enters. Plants do more than sit pretty.

    What to try:

    • Place tall plants near windows that get harsh sunlight
    • Use climbers like jasmine on balconies or grills
    • Add outdoor greens on the west-facing side

    Why it works:
    Plants release moisture into the air, which cools the surroundings naturally.

    PlantWhy it helps
    Areca PalmAdds moisture and cools indoor air
    Snake PlantLow maintenance and great for bedrooms
    Money PlantWorks well for balconies and window edges
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Master the science of when to open and close your windows and curtains

    Timing is everything when it comes to windows and curtains.

    Daytime rules:

    • Keep windows shut
    • Draw curtains or blinds
    • Choose light-coloured fabrics

    Evening rules:

    • Open windows once it cools outside
    • Create airflow across rooms

    Smart Add-ons that you did not know you needed this summer!

    ProductWhy it helps
    Vetiver curtainsNaturally cool incoming air with earthy fragrance
    Bamboo blindsBlock heat but still allow airflow
    Blackout curtainsKeep rooms noticeably cooler during peak sun
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Airflow and how to make it work for you

    Stop pushing hot air around. Move it out.

    Do this:

    • Open lower windows for cool air
    • Open higher windows to release hot air
    • Place a fan facing outward near a window

    Quick cooling hack:

    • A bowl of ice or a damp cloth in front of a fan

    Useful picks that might change the way you cool your spaces

    ProductWhy it helps
    Pedestal fanEasy to position for airflow direction
    Window exhaust fanPulls hot air out fast
    Air circulator fanMoves air more efficiently than basic fans

    Cut down hidden heat

    Your home has silent heat sources. Time to fix that.

    Easy swaps:

    • Replace old bulbs with LEDs
    • Avoid oven use during the day
    • Unplug idle electronics

    Cooler Choices and why you need them for your home this summer

    ProductWhy it helps
    LED bulbsStay cool and save energy
    Induction cooktopProduces less ambient heat
    Smart plugsCut off unused power easily

    Switch to summer textiles

    Your fabrics can make or break your comfort.

    Upgrade your home:

    • Use cotton or linen bedsheets
    • Remove thick rugs
    • Choose breathable cushion covers

    Try this at night:

    • Lightly damp sheet or towel for instant cooling

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Best picks for cooling options for your bedrooms and home

    ProductWhy it helps
    Linen bedsheetsBreathable and airy
    Cotton percale sheetsCrisp and cool feel
    Lightweight rugsDo not trap heat

    Cooling your home can be simple and surprisingly effective. A few plants here, smarter airflow there, and the right fabrics can change how your space feels. You do not need to overhaul everything. Start small. Add a vetiver curtain, switch your sheets, or rethink your window routine. The difference shows up quicker than you think.

    Similar articles for you

    Round vs rectangular dining tables: Design expert explains what works best, plus top-rated picks to shop online

    Cushion covers to brighten up your rooms this summer; My top 8 picks

    Office chairs with lumbar support: Understanding why this is important for your back

    Switched my armchair to an ergonomic office chair: Changed how I work from home

    The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Neha Ravi Khandelwal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Neha Ravi Khandelwal

      Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    Home/Lifestyle/Art Culture/Heat Wave Warning; Temperature To Rise Above 40 Degrees; 5 Natural Ways To Help Reduce The Effects In Your Home
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes