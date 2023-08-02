In this day and age, with the correct measures, a small space is no longer synonymous to ‘lack of creativity’ so showcase your creativity in any space with specially curated pieces where the perfect ideas create furniture pieces that truly exude perfection and creativity. The right ways to express creativity no longer make a small space restricted but when dealing with small spaces, it can be challenging to incorporate big furniture pieces yet with some creative planning and clever strategies, you can make it work. Home decor, interior design tips: 5 big furniture ideas for small spaces (Photo by Kam Idris on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Devesh Shah, Head of Business Development at Amardeep Design, recommended, “Before purchasing any furniture, measure the dimensions of your room. Take into account the length, width, and height of the area. This will help you determine the maximum size of furniture that can fit comfortably without overwhelming the space. Look for furniture pieces that serve multiple purposes. Modular furniture allows you to customise the configuration based on your needs and available space. You can add or remove sections as required. ”

He advised, “When floor space is limited, utilise vertical space by incorporating tall furniture pieces. Choose furniture with light colours, as they create an illusion of spaciousness. Avoid bulky or heavy designs that can make the space feel cramped. Look for furniture with slim profiles and exposed legs, as they create a sense of openness. Divide the space into functional zones to make it feel more organised and purposeful. Use rugs, room dividers or furniture placement to define separate areas for sleeping, dining, working, etc. This way, even if you have larger furniture, it can be appropriately allocated within its designated zone.”

Highlighting that in the combination of functionality and space optimisation, finesse and balance are key, the decor expert said, “Cultivate an atmosphere that invites comfort, fosters ease of movement, and exudes a sense of openness. Let your small space become a testament to the functionality of form and function, where every element plays its part in creating a sanctuary that transcends its size. These ingenious furniture concepts are tailored to the unique challenges of limited square footage. Each piece has been thoughtfully selected to offer multifunctionality, ensuring that every inch of your living space is maximised to its full potential. Say goodbye to the notion of wasted space and welcome a world of transformative possibilities.”

According to Devesh Shah, following are 5 big furniture ideas for small spaces:

Compact Table - A stylish and compact table designed to maximize space while ensuring practicality remains at the forefront of. This remarkable table is tailor-made for small apartments, offices, dorm rooms, or any confined area where space is a precious commodity. Its compact size allows it to fit effortlessly into tight spaces, freeing up valuable room for other activities. With its sleek and modern aesthetic, a compact table effortlessly blends into any interior decor, becoming a seamless part of your living or working environment. Whether your style is minimalist, eclectic, or classic, this versatile table adds a touch of elegance and functionality to the space. Experience the beauty of smart design as you enjoy the benefits of a sleek and compact table that maximises space efficiency while enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of your surroundings. Fold Table - A Fold Table is a true marvel of design that effortlessly converts from a cozy chair to a practical desk in just a blink of an eye. This extraordinary table is incredibly lightweight, making it a breeze to move around and store when needed. It effortlessly adjusts to accommodate your ever-changing needs or the limitations of your space. A fold table allows you the flexibility to transform your workspace whenever you desire. Whether you need to relocate your home office, rearrange your living area, or even take it with you on your travels, this versatile table is the perfect companion. It's like having a portable desk that adapts to your lifestyle. Experience the freedom and adaptability of this remarkable table, as it effortlessly adjusts to meet your ever-evolving needs. Vertical Storage - When floor space is scarce, it's crucial to utilize vertical space effectively. Invest in furniture pieces that offer vertical storage solutions. Floor-to-ceiling bookshelves or wall-mounted cabinets provide ample storage without encroaching on valuable floor space. Additionally, consider storage ottomans or coffee tables with hidden compartments to keep your living area organized and clutter-free. Foldable and Stackable Furniture - Flexibility is key in small spaces, and foldable or stackable furniture items offer just that. Folding chairs, nesting tables and collapsible stools are excellent choices that can be easily stored away when not in use, creating additional room for activities or movement. These versatile pieces can be conveniently brought out when needed and quickly tucked away, allowing you to adapt your space to various purposes effortlessly. Functional Seating - Bar stools are functional seating options that offer height, accessibility, space-saving benefits, versatility, a casual atmosphere, aesthetic appeal, convenience, and ergonomic comfort. Considering these factors, they can be a valuable addition to both residential and commercial spaces, providing comfortable seating options while enhancing the overall ambiance. Bar stools are compact and take up less floor space compared to traditional chairs. They are ideal for small dining areas or areas where maximising space is necessary. By using bar stools, you can fit more seating arrangements in a limited area without compromising comfort or functionality. Bar stools are highly versatile. They can be used in various settings, such as home bars, kitchen counters, game rooms, outdoor patios, or even in commercial establishments. Their versatility allows them to adapt to different styles and environments, making them a practical choice for both residential and commercial spaces.