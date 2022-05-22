Home interior decor tips: Design mix in the Autumn of 2022

Whether it is opting for a modern look with bold patterns and type or using minimalist DIY, autumn or fall decor is all about the softer hues like white and seafoam, rich rusts, playful plaids and the yearn to start cosying the space up with darker colours and textures. Fall is a natural process that occurs during the summer, foreshadows winter and is the season about bringing the outdoors inside our homes with few key home interior decor trends and tips.

Calling it the season of transition in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Architect and Interior Designer Paushika Gupta, Founder of Paushika Gupta Architecture+Design, shared, “Autumn design mix ties every change possible to one word, “cosy”. Brighter colours of the summer season move in towards deeper and warmer tones of earthy shades such as terracotta, sienna, burnt amber and sage green. Everything earthy is everything autumn! These are the colours of fall and can easily be incorporated in our homes in terms of layering on sofas, throws, rugs or small artefacts like earthen pots, wooden show pieces, etc.”

She suggested, “Having a few planters in clusters, or even just going by natural sustainable textures would give the same vibe. One can use 100% cotton linen for bed covers and pillows. The addition of rattan, cane, and wicker will create a warm autumn atmosphere. Layering the look with scented candles and pampas will help to tie it all together. Autumn is a hybrid of summer and winter vibes.”

According to Narendra Rahurikar, Managing Director at D'fine Art, autumn is a transition from summer to winter when one should make their home warm and cosy as in autumn, people prefer to spend more time indoors, so painting the house or office gives it a new lease on life. He listed a few key decor trends for Autumn 2022:

1. Colours - Warm colours, subtle yellow, rich and vibrant oranges, with a dash of reds and Indian browns. This will result in a warmer environment. This can also be used in conjunction with paint, upholstering sofas, or simply changing cushions. Adding wallpaper or wall art will also brighten the space.

2. Decorations made from dried flowers and plants will be popular

3. Pay special attention to outdoor lighting fixtures, which can be surrounded with an unexpected medley of leaves and dried fruits.

4. This season is also ideal for gardening, with an emphasis on new flower planting.

5. Autumn brings some of India's most celebrated festivals, necessitating a distinct type of adornment for Ganesh puja, Diwali, Christmas and a variety of other thematic décor that will add to the house's cosiness and inviting vibe.

Pushpendra Sharma Architect and Designer at Lepasa recommended, “This autumn why not choose designs that are practical and minimalistic yet captivate you with their aesthetics and visual allure. You may take inspiration to design your interiors with straightforward yet functional patterns that will let your imagination soar beyond the conventional boundaries of art, whether you go for textured walls or opt for curves and arches.”