Home interior decor: Tips to take care of rugs this monsoon

Monsoon is here marking the end of a long, dreadful summer and besides the humidity and traffic, it’s the best season to chill at home, sipping on cups of chai and having pakoras but without proper ambience, you won’t be able to enjoy the monsoon vibe and that’s why your rugs should match your needs and style all while keeping them environment-friendly. When it actually comes to transforming a room, the power of a well-made rug is unmatched and picking the right rug can instantly amp up the living room making it cosy, vibrant and elegant but too many people roll up their rugs during the monsoon and store them away.

Raghav Gupta, Director of eCommerce at The Rug Republic, suggested, “If you live in a place where it rains a lot, it’s probably a good idea to go for things like thin cotton dhurries or PET rugs that are naturally resistant to water. “Fluffier” rugs, those made of wool, tend to trap moisture inside them. It is also helpful to know that rugs are a lot more resistant to moisture than most people realize. Short exposure to humid winds will not do anything harmful. Of course, it should be avoided as far as possible but it’s nothing to stress over.”

He asserted, “It’s a good practice to put your rugs out in the sun, even if briefly whenever you find the chance. Even 15 minutes of sunlight can do a world of good by removing the trapped moisture. Another great hack is to leave the fan on for a few hours at a relatively high speed, this too can help absorb any excess moisture. A vacuum cleaner is one of your best tools to keep them dry and strong. Make sure to use a light setting and just run the cleaner across the area of the carpet and this will help remove moisture from deep within.”

Most of all, enjoy your rug! Too many people roll up their rugs during the monsoon and store them away. If you are one such person, make sure to use a moisture absorbent sachet. Although, don’t lock them away. Why? Well, trust us, your rugs can take it. Instead, take off your shoes and just let your feet relax as you sit back and enjoy the rain.