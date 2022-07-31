Home interior design tips for dampness in monsoon: Effective ways to stop dampness ruining your building

Dampness in monsoon is not a new problem, especially in our country, where most of the states receive a good amount of rainfall but if dampness is ignored in the longer run, it can cause various complications in the building structure, which can ultimately affects your health. The hazard of moisture increases significantly during the rainy season since the structure is bound to be wet from rainwater, which can seep in through any crevice in the building, no matter how little and narrow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Our buildings include several faults that may appear minor but can play a significant role in allowing moisture to enter the structure. Dampness is defined as the presence of excessive wetness on walls or roofs hence, functional damp-proof construction is required for a building structure because excess moisture or dampness can impair the structure and provide a risk of the building collapsing at any time.

Moreover, nobody likes loose damped walls and the moisture in the building can cause degradation of construction materials leading to harmful emissions. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Husain Johar, Creative Head and Co-Founder of Makemyhouse.com, suggested that dampness can be caused by many reasons hence, it is important to detect the source such as these:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Dampness due to pipe crack/poor drainage - There could be cracks on the pipes which could allow water to enter inside the surface therefore it is better to get the surface checked through thermal imaging or moisture meter and get the portion repaired. If the pipes are built inside the surface, it would be smart to keep a map of the pipeline which would help in understanding where the joints exist and reach the exact damaged portion.

2. Dampness due to cracks on direct surfaces - If there is a crack on any surface, whether it is your roof, wall, or floor, there is a high chance of moisture entering inside the surface. There is no other way or DIY that could help other than repairing the crack by waterproofing the space. It is harder to take any prevention against dampness in pre-built homes near water-source but if new construction is being done near it make sure the floor of the building is not directly over ground but a layer has been built. This will prevent the groundwater from entering the building.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Dampness due to rain - During rain, the water could directly fall on the outer wall, then waterproofing of the wall is the first measure that must be taken. For this, first, remove the plaster of that wall then use a waterproofing solution or material. When the wall is ready and plastered, then paint it from the outside.

4. Dampness due to wet ground - Through the foundation walls, moisture from the wet ground can enter the building due to capillary action.

5. Dampness due to improper roof slope – If slope of building is not appropriate, water may come inside the building and dampness might occur

6. Dampness due to poor construction – If construction of our building is not sound than dampness might occur by water entrance by capillary or direct action.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asserting that preventing dampness is important, Husain Johar added that it does not affect only the structure but excess water retention can make the house smell bad and affect the health since excess water can be a source of development of bacteria and microorganisms. So, before the monsoon get your home protected from dampness with the help of these effective measures:

1. Examine the drainage pipes - Cracks in drainage installed near the wall or roof are common, especially in less frequently used ones. Check them and have them repaired as they may allow water to penetrate the walls and cause dampness to affect the construction.

2. Remove the plants growing from surfaces - Plants commonly grow on surfaces such as floors, walls and roofs due to the presence of water. This signals the presence of dampness and you should remove these growths and waterproof the area quickly to guarantee that no moisture enters the surfaces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Ensure the windows and doors are sealed - Moisture can enter through any small gaps or crevices. As joints of the doors and windows are made of metal, they can be damaged by moisture retention and undermine the building structure if the seams are not adequately sealed.

4. Use of Damp Proof Course (DPC) or Membrane Damp Proofing - This technique involves adding a water-resistant membrane or damp-proof course (DPC) between the moist or damp area of the structure and the area next to it.

5. Integral damp proofing - Integral damp proofing is a method in which a mixture of concrete and certain waterproofing compounds is applied to the affected area of the structure.

6. Surface treatment - In this method, a layer of water repellent compounds is applied on the aﬀected surface through which the moisture enters the structure. For surface treatment, water repellent compounds like metallic soaps such as calcium and aluminum plates and stearates are highly eﬀective.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

7. Guniting - In this process, an impervious layer of rich cement mortar is deposited under pressure over the exposed surfaces for waterproofing over pipes, cisterns, etc. for resistance to water pressure.

According to Vishal Kanodia, Managing Director at Kanodia Cement Ltd, “One simple method to stop dampness from ruining your building is to increase ventilation. The increased airflow can keep the humidity levels low, preventing excess moisture from affecting your home. Building cavity walls or damp-proof membranes is also a great option as it prevents moisture content from entering the walls. Another way to avoid dampness in buildings is guniting, which is a mix of cement, water, and sand. It is applied to a mold to create a dense, thick waterproof layer, which prevents further dampening."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, "The excess moisture present in walls can also affect the overall look of your building. Nobody likes loose and damp-patched walls as they are not appealing to the eyes. Any surface tends to develop pores over time. These pores are where all the moisture tries to seep in. In the surface treatment process, a thin layer of waterproof substance is applied to the surface impeding the moisture content to enter the pores. A damp-proof course can also act as a barrier to stop dampness in buildings.”